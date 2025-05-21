



Professor Jorge Heineresearch teacher at Pardee World Studies SchoolRecently wrote a letter to the editor -in -chief of the Financial Times, Michael Stott on the last article entitled China will find it difficult to draw modified commercial conditions. Heine argued that Latin America and the Chinese relationship will thrive despite the tariff war of Trump administrations and other aggressive trade policies. To support his argument, the professor has particularly particular several examples of growing trade and investment efforts between the two regions. The most important would be the recently held Chinese forum which has raised the management of 33 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean in Beijing, notably President Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva of Brazil, Chilean President Gabriel Boric and President Gustavo Petro de Colombia. Petro, the acting chair of Cecac, announced before the forum that Colombia, long considered the best friend USS in Latin America, would register on the Chinas Belt and Road initiative, said Heine. Petros' main priority is the energy transition of Colombias, an area in which Chinese companies play a leading role in the manufacture of electronic vehicles, in the production of green hydrogen and in solar and wind energy. He also stressed that President Lula had signed 37 bilateral cooperation agreements with President Xi Jinping last year and worked closely with China for the next BRICS and COP30s organized by Brazil. Likewise, China is vital for President Boric because it is a number one and another defender of multilateralism. The commercial enterprises of China-Celac have already exceeded $ 500 billion in 2024 and should generate $ 750 billion by 2035. According to Heine, these solid figures indicate that cooperation in China-Celac in the energy transition, as well as to lower the regions of the deficit in infrastructure, is likely to continue and to get closer to China and Latin. Prof. Heines The complete letter to the publisher Financial Times is accessible here. Jorge Heine is a research teacher at the Frederick S. Pardee School of Global Studies and an interim director at Pardee center for the study of the future in the longer term. He was the former Chile's ambassador to China, India and South Africa and was also Minister of the Cabinet to the Chilean government. Heine wrote 18 pounds, including The non -aligned world: withdraw to a high power competition era (2025) and Latin American foreign policies in the new world order: the active option of non-alignment (2022) which meticulously explores the concept of active non-alignment, providing information on how the leaders of the world South sail in the evolution of the international landscape of diplomacy in the midst of the American-Chinese rivalry. To learn more about Professor Heines' activities and learned achievements, visit his teacher profile. Display all messages

