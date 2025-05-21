Pakistan promotes the ASIM MUNNIER MARÉCHAL MARÉCHAL: why it matters | India-Pakistan Tensions News





Islamabad, Pakistani Pakistani cabinet, promoted Syed Asim Munnir, the head of the country of the army of the army, to the rank of Marshal in the field, following the recent military conflict of countries with India.

This short but intense confrontation had brought the neighbors of Southern Asia to the edge of their fifth war, while they launched missiles and drones to each day in early May.

In the end, a ceasefire on May 10, announced by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, brought the neighbors with nuclear arms after having each targeted the other military installations in missile strikes earlier during the day.

New Delhi and Islamabad both won victories in the conflict. And the Pakistani government has established a direct link between these clashes and its decision to promote.

So why was I being promoted, what does the rank of Marshal in the field mean and that promotion prefers the future of Pakistan military leaders and its role in the country's domestic affairs?

Why did the field marshal do?

According to a statement from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs, Munir was promoted to recognize his army leadership, with exemplary courage and determination, and to design a strategy to counter Indian attacks.

In recognition of his brilliant military direction, his courage and her bravery, guaranteeing the sovereignty of the Pakistans and territorial integrity and a courageous defense against the enemy, the cabinet approved the proposal of the Prime Ministers aimed at promoting General Syed Asim Mnnir to the rank of Marshal in the field, said the press release.

The cabinet also granted a second extension to the chief of the air chief Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, currently at his fourth year at the head of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), following a previous extension.

Talal Chaudhry, Minister of the Interior of the State, told Al Jazeera that the decision to promote Munnir was based on his management.

The Pakistani army has embarked on two flanks, fighting the threat of terrorism at our Western borders, and during that, they also had to repel our opponent on the eastern flank, which has one of the largest armies in the world, and yet under the leaders of Munirs, we were decisive, said Chaudhry.

Asim Munnir, Center, is only the second army manager to be promoted to the rank of Marshal in the military history of the Pakistans. [Handout/Inter-Services Public Relations]

How did I know?

In a press release published by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the wing of the military media, Munnir said that it had been humiliated by honor and had dedicated it to the whole nation, the armed forces of Pakistan, in particular the civil and military martyrs and the veterans.

It is not an individual honor but an honor for the armed forces of Pakistan and the whole nation, he said.

A field marshal is the highest rank in the armies like the Pakistans and the India which follow the traditions of the British Armys.

What is the rare of the rank of field marshal?

Very. In Pakistan, a complete general designated by four stars is generally the standard rank for the chief of the army and the president of the joint committee of the chiefs of staff (CJCSC), which faces the head of the three services: Army, Marine and Air Force.

Although the role of the CJCSC is open to one of the three branches, only the army generals have held the post since 1997, General Sahir Shamshad the current holder in the role.

Since he obtained his independence in 1947, Pakistan had 17 army leaders. Mnir is only the second of them after Ayub Khan is promoted to Marshal.

Ayub Khan became head of the army in 1951 and took power in a military coup in 1958. A year later, he promoted to Marshal while appointing General Musa Khan as a new army chief.

A field marshal has his own badge and their own stick which they take with them. A field marshal does not have to respond to salvation, but instead, they only have to wave the stick to recognize it, told Al Jazeera Inam Ul Rahim, lawyer and former military officer.

Once conferred, the rank of Marshal in the field is organized for life.

Does India also have the ranking of marshals?

Yes, and it is as rare in India as in Pakistan. Since 1947, the Indian government has awarded the title of Marshal in two generals.

The first was General Sam Manekshaw, who received the rank in 1973 for his direction during the 1971 war with Pakistan that India won and who led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Manekshaw led their army exemplary and Indian Prime Minister India Gandhi, after the war, awarded him the title of Marshal on the ground. Although he retired from the post of army chief in 1973, he retained the rank for the rest of his life and attended official events in his uniform, said Rahim.

The second was Kodandera M Cariappa, Indians for the first chief of the post-independence army. He received the title in 1986, three decades after his retirement.

Cariappa, who led the Indian forces during the First War of the countries with Pakistan in 1947, was previously in the British Indian army, like Ayub Khan. In fact, Khan served under Cariappa in 1945 when they were both displayed in Waziristan, present -day Pakistan.

What is the power of the Pakistan soldiers?

The army of Pakistans is considered to be the most powerful institution in the country, exercising a deep influence in almost all the spheres of society. He has reigned directly the country for more than three decades since independence in 1947.

The army chief is largely considered the most powerful position in Pakistan, often eclipstating the elected civilian government. The soldiers have long faced allegations of manipulation of elections to support the favored candidates.

The predecessor of Munirs, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, recognized the military history of political interference in his farewell speech in November 2022 but said that such an interference was over.

But under the virtue of providing, the Pakistani army was accused by the leaders of former Prime Minister Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaaf to reprimand the leaders of the groups, including Khan. During the election of the Pakistans 2024, the PTI allegedly alleged a widespread rigging, even if the candidates of the parties who presented themselves as independent to bypass the participation of the parties won more seats than any other party. Prime Minister Sharifs Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) has teamed up with the Pakistani peoples party to form a government after fractured results.

The Pakistan Government has rejected the rigging allegations, and the Sous Munnir soldiers have always rejected the accusations of interference in the civil policy of the countries.

At the same time, the military joined the country's economic affairs, with the co -president of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) with the first first Sharif, a high -level organization created in 2023 to help investors get around bureaucratic obstacles.

While Munir was at the head of the military, the Pakistani economy which was in deep crisis in 2022 showed signs of recovery. The central bank data show that foreign reserves oscillating just over $ 10 billion now, while inflation has increased from more than 38% in May 2023 to only 0.3% in April 2025.

And while the criticisms of Khan and his supporters had won the popularity of the military in recent years, the conflict with India has stimulated the stature of Armys, with polls showing an increase in its popularity.

Asim Munnir is now only the second Pakistani general to have been promoted to the rank of Marshal in the field [Handout/Inter-Services Public Relations]

What does the promotion of munirs mean for soldiers?

The rank of marshal in the field is largely ceremonial, say experts, and in itself does not affect the leadership of munirs.

Munir, which has already directed both military intelligence and inter-service intelligence (ISI), the first agency intelligence in the country, can continue as head of the army until the end of his mandate in November 2027. But legislation adopted in October 2024 also allows a second five-year term.

This second term is now increasingly likely, suggested to Maria Rashid, professor at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London.

The promotion, she said, almost certainly means that Asim Munirs' mandate will receive an extension.

Critics argue that promotion is ultimately summed up with the political calculations of the government and the military.

Political analyst Cyril Almeida suggested that in the middle of the military domination over the political landscape, the promotion was in essence the Prime Minister Sharifs to try to ensure his own political survival by remaining on good terms with Munnir.

It is also a question of ensuring that it [Sharif] is not, and will never be a threat, so a replacement does not need to be taken into consideration, Almeida told Al Jazeera.

Sharif took office for the first time in April 2022, after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted during an without confidence vote, a decision that Khan blamed at a conspiracy involving the army, the United States and its political opponents, although the military and the United States denied the complaint.

A general retired star, speaking anonymously, warned that the promotion of Munirs could further consolidate the adhesion of the military on the affairs of the country.

Washington -based security analyst Sahar Khan accepted. Another strengthening of the influence of the military in Pakistan policy would be harmful to the Pakistans who are already damaged by democratic skills titles, she said.

But Chaudhry, the minister, rejected criticism that the promotion would still anchor control of the military of the state and the policy.

People often politicize everything and use it for their own ends. We have fought a war, and we won it, he said, referring to the four-day conflict with India. Those who question military skills and suggest that the army is busy oppressing our own citizens, is the answer to them.

The soldiers, under the command of munirs, have shown how capable they are and how good they are in their work.

