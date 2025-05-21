Home page Policy

Von: Nils Thomas Hinsberger

In the Ukraine war, Russia has repeatedly reached a certain false affirmation: the West should be responsible for the in progress war.

Moscow after the telephone call between Donald Trump And Wladimir Putin Was the great hope. Shortly after, the United States had the negotiations for a ceasefire in the War of Ukraine could take place immediately and there is nothing left on the way. But with that, Trump seems to have pulled rushed locks.

Because now the Russian Minister of Auen Sergy Lawrow A ceasefire again. Like the Russian state news agency Cup reported, Lavrov explained in a speech from the Russian-Armenian University that the approach would not work and would not wait for a cease-fire and waiting. The reason is the alleged experience of peace negotiations in 2022.

Putin's external minister rejects the ceasefire in the war of Ukraine and again propagates propaganda

When he rejected, Lavrow refers to a presentation which has already been presented by the Kremlin and which has already taken place in the war of Ukraine. In February 2022, shortly after the Russian fall in Ukraine, the two would have already agreed with a peace treaty. According to the stupidity of the Russian Minister of Auen, however, the western heads of the state and the government then lit and avoided the peace treaty which had already been parapeur, that is to say temporarily signed.

The Russian management repeatedly seized this archlung and underlines it as an alleged evidence of the missing Western will for peace, therefore Lavrov. Based on the supposed experiences of 2022, it is cited by the Russian state support with the words: we have already been in these stories, we no longer want this. The Russian Minister of Auenmin ignores the fact that Russia has so far submitted any evidence of his complaint.

Lavrow also takes the opportunity to compete with the sanctions of the West: and the Macron, the stars, the Leyens and other European personalities which now require hysterically that the United States has moved away from anti-Russian actions and the number of sanctions have simply betrayed it.

End of the Ukraine War? Russia accuses West Sabotage of negotiations

It is is said to have the form the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Who Prevented the Contract Between Russia and Ukraine in 2022. And the country is also supposed to have advised the country to conclude, the head of the ukrainian delegation at the istanbul negotiations, David Arachamija, In an interview with the Ukrainian Broadcaster 1 + 1. But Council Johnson did not have much to do with the failure of the contract.

Because in the contract, Russia demanded the neutralitt of Ukraine and the assurance that the country was not the NATO accession. In order to accept this point, the Constitution must first be turned. Our path to NATO is established in the Constitution, cited the Ukrainska Pravda Of the interview with Arachamija. In addition, important security guarantees from Russia were missing. In addition, confidence in Russia failed to want to end the war.

The massacre of the Russian army in the Ukrainian city of Butha should also be noisy ZDF today A crucial factor was, which is why Ukraine had signed the contract. In addition, the attacked country had military successes against Russia. Arachamija also denied that Johnson thought of Ukraine.

Peace negotiations in Ukraine doubt about Putin's desire for the end of the war

The Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius, on the other hand, believes in a lack of will of peace on the part of Russia. Vladimir Putin apparently continues to play for time, cited the Daily show the SPD politician after the telephone call between Trump and Putin in front of a Ue-Auenministerreffen in BRSSEL. Putin is not ready for directives and continued to pose her peace conditions in the Ukraine War.

The Ukrainian PRS President Wolodymyr Selenskyj Calculated his doubts with the pronounces of crumbled peace, but without real result. This week, we had a real chance of getting the end of the war when Putin was not afraid to enter the Trkebe, Selenskyj wrote on X. I was ready for a direct meeting with him to face all important questions. He didn't agree. (pediatric)