Ex-USA Bolton on Pakistan's ability to manage nuclear weapons









Years |

Update: May 21, 2025 22:34 EAST

Washington DC [US]May 21 (Ani): The former American national security adviser John Bolton expressed his concerns about the capacity of Pakistan to manage his nuclear arsenal, supporting the remarks of the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh on the issue.

Bolton stressed that nuclear security has always been an absolute priority for the United States, especially in regions with potential security risks.

Bolton recalled that he had discussed nuclear security with Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf during a visit after September 11, highlighting the long -standing concerns about Pakistan's nuclear capacities.

While speaking to the Ani, Bolton said: “Nuclear weapons security is very high for the United States all over the world. Since I was used in the George W Bush administration during September 11 and I went with the State Secretary of State then Colin Powell to Pakistan and then to India. Was a concern, and given the common border with Pakistan.

He warned the dangers of nuclear weapons falling into the hands of terrorists or irresponsible commanders, stressing the need for particular attention to Pakistan's nuclear security. “We can never say that we can rest easily and completely relaxed, that we have it under control, because the risk that these nuclear weapons fall into the hands of terrorists or irresponsible commanders who make their own decisions concerning the use of nuclear weapons would be very dangerous,” said Bolton.

During his visit to Jammu-et-Cachemire, Rajnath Singh had urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to take charge of the nuclear weapons of Pakistan. He also asked if nuclear weapons were safe in the hands of an “irresponsible and thug” nation like Pakistan.

Meanwhile, on Pakistan using Turkish drones against India and Turkey's military support in Pakistan, Bolton said that the administration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had “vast ambitions” worldwide.

Bolton has minimized the sophistication of Turkish drones, but noted Turkey's “expansive ambitions” and “neo-autonomous aspirations”, warning that Turkey's military support in Pakistan deserves special attention.

“Turkey drones are not the most sophisticated. The Erdogan administration has very large ambitions in the world. Erdogan has neo-autonomous aspirations, and the type of support they offer in Pakistan is something that pays very in-depth attention to the future,” said Bolton.

Earlier on May 9, while he was addressed to a press briefing, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi had declared: “In the night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times throughout the Western border to target military infrastructure. Not only that, the Pakistani army also shot heavy -arms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/us/always-remained-a-concern-ex-us-nsa-bolton-on-pakistans-ability-to-handle-nuclear-weapons20250521223451/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos