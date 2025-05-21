Trinamool vs bjp on final iPl flat place from Kolkata to Ahmedabad





The decision to Move the IPL 2025 final The emblematic of Eden Gardens of Kolkata at the Narendra Modi stadium of Ahmedabad sparked political and public controversy, with opposition parties and cricket fans expressing disappointment and anger. While the Trinamool congress took Jibes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Minister of the Interior of the Union Amit Shah for this decision, the BJP blamed the situation of public order in Bengal. Despite the efforts of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), including initiatives that would have been led by former Indian captain Surav Ganguly, the Cricket Control Council in India (BCCI) confirmed that the final will not be held in Kolkata. Instead, the BCCI secretary, Debjit Saikia, announced that the playoff phase will start on May 29, with the qualifier 1 at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. The second qualifier and the final will be played in Ahmedabad on June 1 and 3, respectively. The change sparked accusations of regional biases. Leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and head of his computer and social media unit, Debangshu Bhattacharya, criticized the decision. “Has the country become the sole property of Gujarat? Why are they all the big games in Ahmedabad? ” He asked. Bhattacharya also argued that Kolkata, as the home of a previous IPL champion, deserved to welcome the final. Referring to the security problems cited as a quarter of the work, he said: “The eastern part of the country is the safest! Instead, did the match be transferred to the Pakistani border? The decision also upset cricket fans in Kolkata. Demonstrations took place in Eden Gardens, fans expressing disappointment on social networks, questioning the fairness of the BCCI's decision and pointing to the informal tradition of the IPL to reward the champion cities with key matches the following season. In the midst of growing criticism, the Minister of State of the Union and the President of the BJP of Western Bengal, Sukanta Majumder, blamed the government of the state led by Mamata Banerjee for the loss of accommodation rights. In an article on X, he wrote: “The failure of the failure of the IPL Final match of Eden Gardens is another blatant proof of the bad brain of the Mamata Banerjee! The time is only an excuse … The poor law and the order, the administrative structure collapsed and political incompetence are not the real reasons.” He also compared Bengal to Gujarat, saying: “Today, everything takes place in Gujarat because this state has good governance and infrastructure. And in Western Bengal, only appeasement, flattery and all kinds of dirty policies take place. ” In response, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh rejected the allegations of the BJP chief. “Sukanta Majumder is completely lost. There is no comparison of the situation of the public order of Western Bengal with the IPL finals,” he said. “Why has changed the IPL who lives up to BCCI. There is no connection with the situation of the law and the order of Bengal,” he added. Posted on: May 21, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/trinamool-vs-bjp-over-ipl-final-venue-shift-from-kolkata-to-ahmedabad-2728217-2025-05-21 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos