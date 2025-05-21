



Washington, which started as a first friendly meeting between President Donald Trump and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, quickly dislodged after a journalist asked Trump about the American decision to admit white South Africans as refugees.

Trump founded base that there was a genocide against whites in South Africa, that Ramaphosa and other South Africans vigorously denied.

The lively meeting Wednesdays mark the last in a series of unusual oval office meetings with foreign leaders. This comes in the midst of increased tensions between the United States and South Africa on Trump and Elon Musk's claims on the country's racial actions, which has encouraged the United States to recently admitted white South African refugees while prohibiting refugees from other countries.

Musk, who was born in South Africa, went further, saying several times that there is a genocide against whites in the country of comments that Trump has finally started to echo.

After the journalists asked questions about his genocide claims, Trump stopped to play a montage of clips he supported supported his statements on a television in the room.

Ramaphosa responded to the assembly, which included videos of people speaking of “cutting the throat” and shooting whites, saying that comments in videos are “not a government policy”. Later, the Minister of South Africa of Agriculture said that several people included in the assembly were part of the minority parties which were not part of the country's power coalition.

“We have a multipartite democracy in South Africa that allows people to express themselves,” he said.

When asked if he had denounced the language in the video, Ramaphosa said: “Oh, yes.”

President Donald Trump and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the oval office on Wednesday. SOMODEVILLA / GETTY Images chip

When asked by NBC News earlier in the meeting on the Blanche House decision to admit the White South Africans, Trump said that “many people were very concerned about South Africa”.

“We take many places, if we think there is persecution or genocide in progress,” said Trump.

Musk joined Wednesday meeting alongside several officials of the cabinet. Musk was a faithful critic of his country of birth.

Trump and Musk said the Afrikaners, white descendants of the Dutch and French settlers, were targets of a “genocide” even if there are no data to support them. The administration admitted 59 White South Africans as refugees this month after affirming that they were fleeing violence and discrimination. South African leaders fiercely challenged the affirmations of the genocide.

“We all know that the South Africans, in black and white, that there is no genocide here,” said Ramaphosa last week in a video clip on X. “We are not genocidal. We do not engage any act of hatred, act of retribution or violence against anyone.”

Trump salutes Ramaphosa in the White House.

The meeting of the Oval Office of Managers started with Trump saying that Ramaphosa was “a little less respected” by some.

“He is a man who, certainly, in some circles, really respected,” said Trump about Ramaphosa. “Other circles, a little less respected, like all of us, in all honesty.”

Ramaphosa replied: “were all like that”, laughing.

Last year, 12 murders had 12 murders, reported the Associated Press, citing police statistics. According to the AP. White farmers have about three-quarters of the South Afrases private land, according to government data.

The White House has also criticized the law of expropriation in South Africa in South Africa, which allows the government, in some cases, to seize unused land without compensation or when there is a public interest to redistribute it (a process similar to the eminent laws on the domain in the United States).

Ramaphosa said in February that his government had not confiscated land.

“The law on expropriation recently adopted is not an instrument of confiscation, but a constitutionally mandated legal process which provides public access to the land fairly and just guided by the Constitution,” he said on X.

However, the White House affirmed that the law was a “shocking contempt for the rights of its citizens” and alleged that it followed actions “fueling disproportionate violence against the racially disadvantaged land owners”.

The Afrikaners reigned the country during the apartheid regime, which ended in 1994. During the domination of apartheid, the Afrikaners applied racial and confiscated segregation of the land of black residents.

Musk also said that Starlink, its satellite internet service, is “not authorized to operate in South Africa, because I am not black”. Starlink would need certain licenses to operate in the country, and South Africa has regulations designed to ensure that part of the telecommunications licenses belonging abroad is sold to historically disadvantaged groups.

The United States and South Africa also put heads above the War of Israel-Hamas, after South Africa accused Israel of having committed a genocide against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. South Africa led a case to the United Nations International Court of Justice.

The White House has referred to the allegations of genocide in Trump's executive decree focused on Afrikaner refugees, saying that “South Africa has taken aggressive positions towards the United States and its allies”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/trump-administration/criticizing-south-africa-months-trump-will-meet-president-rcna207684 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos