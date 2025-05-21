China and Russia support themselves for the historical truth, good global governance





Chinese President Xi Jinping recently underlined during his visit to Russia that China and Russia, both the main countries of the world and the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, will join the hands to protect the victorious result of the Second World War and firmly safeguarding the non-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law. What is the practical meaning of the commitment of China and Russia to maintain the objectives of the Charter of the United Nations? How should China and Russia be expressed on the international scene? Global Times (GT) Interview of journalist Kiril Babaev (Babaev), director of the Institute of China and Contemporary Asia of the Russian Academy of Sciences, on these questions. The Institute created the first laboratory dedicated to the study of Xi Jinping's thinking on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era (thought of Xi Jinping) in Russia in 2023.

GT: How do Russian researchers study Xi Jinping, and what are the results? When did you personally start paying attention and studying Xi Jinping's thought?

Babaev: The most important work consists in studying public speeches, articles and official documents of President XI concerning contemporary Chinese policy. At each major convention and conference, there is a speech by the chief of China which presents ideas for the future. These ideas create momentum for the future orientation of the country. This is very important, because in China, politics is generally based on ideas. Even in ancient times, Chinese civilization was a civilization of ideas. In our institute, we understand that the Russian authorities, the business community and the scientific community need this understanding. They must seize the common ground for the development of China, to understand why China continues this path and why it develops its policies in this way. The only way to achieve it is to understand ideas behind all politicians – Jinping's thought.

We must know what it is and we must understand it; Otherwise, we will not be able to understand the motivation of China and we will not be able to predict where China is heading.

Russian officials and businessmen must understand that Xi Jinping thought to work effectively with China. China is our main strategic partner and our main economic partner, and this understanding is the key to establishing a reliable partnership.

GT: Why did China and Russia be joined to commemorate the victory of the Second World War? In the context of certain countries promoting unilateralism and hegemonism, what is the practical meaning of the commitment of China and Russia to maintain the objectives of the Charter of the United Nations?

Babaev: Russian understanding and Chinese understanding of the Second World War and its results are very similar. The article published by President XI in a Russian newspaper on May 7 shows that our opinions are aligning closely. People in Russia are sure that the Chinese people and the Russian people have made the most important contributions to victory. China in Asia and Russia in Europe – both suffered more victims than anyone in the war. Half of our countries have been destroyed by assault.

This is why Russia and China are the most important participants of this anniversary, because we know what it meant for our people and what it means in terms of suffering that our countries have endured. We must take advantage of this opportunity to tell the world that we need a common and fair peace for everyone. Otherwise, the world can face another war – another tragic world war that no one needs.

Russia and China also share common opinions on international relations and the global economy in the light of the current world situation. It is very important that Russia and China think that the world economy cannot work under protectionism, unilateral restrictions, sanctions, prices, etc. These measures damage the global economy.

Russia and China are trying to demonstrate that only fair treatment for everyone and fair conditions for trade and economic growth can ensure economic stability in the world, and I think that the majority of countries in the world agree with us.

GT: How should we understand the importance of safeguarding the results of the Second World War in the international landscape today? Faced with historical nihilism and tries to distort the origins of war and change responsibility, how should China and Russia be expressed on the international scene?

Babaev: Today, we see that some Western countries are trying to undermine the system of international relations according to the principles of the United Nations. Russia and China should use the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Second World War victory to show that they both oppose any type of unilateral decisions in global policy or international relations. Russia and China share a vision of international relations based on the principles of the UN, fair treatment for all and respect for all political systems and national interests. These are the values ​​that Russia and China support. President Xi's visit to Moscow is a signal that Russia and China, as well as the majority of countries around the world, strive to preserve peace and ensure collective security for all humanity.

GT: How do you assess the role of the international system not centered in maintaining world order after the Second World War? In the context of the continuous transformation of global governance, how can China and Russia play a leading role in the promotion of authentic multilateralism?

Babaev: We must preserve the system according to the United Nations and the United Nations Security Council. Although Russia and China support the reform of the Security Council, they systematically emphasize the importance of maintaining the UN as a core of the international relations system. It is the only way to prevent future wars and world conflicts.

The world is turning more and more on Russia and China for global governance. I am sure that many countries are ready to join this understanding. Just as we see in the BRICS, for example, dozens of countries have already expressed their desire to join.

For what? Because they recognize that Russia and China represent values ​​shared by a large part of humanity – respect for political systems in all countries, respect for the national interests of all countries and respect for the security of all countries.

GT: How do you see the strategic coordination between China and Russia in the safeguarding of international equity and justice? How can China and Russia work better with the world countries of the South and the BRICS to maintain the objectives of the Charter of the United Nations and unity of hegemonism?

Babaev: Russia and China gain importance among the world majority of countries, actively influencing the future of the international relations system. I am convinced that many countries will follow them and will join their efforts to create this new global governance system. This includes BRICS countries, members of the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) and all the countries that share our vision of the future.

Today, Russia and China together continue to maintain important values ​​for all humanity, and maintain that global security can only be obtained thanks to fair principles of global governance. I think that represents the good side of history. We must respect the results of the Second World War and denounce any attempt to distortion or rewrite its results.

Russia and China give an example of friendship and strategic partnership between two world powers, which is quite rare. This example shows that friendship can exist without any domination.

In our relations, there is no senior partner and no junior partner. There is no dominant player in the BRICS or in the OCS. We are equal and it is the model that Russia and China demonstrate.

There is also a strong understanding that if we unify our efforts, align our values ​​and share our principles, we will be stronger.