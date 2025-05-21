





New Delhi: The Supreme Court pleaded a plea to deposit a police case against judge Yashwant Varma, the former Delhi's high court judge whose liquidity bundles were found in March, when an influence on an exterior on the ground of his bungalow. A bench of justice Abhay S Oka and judge Ujjal Bhuyan stressed that a report was submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. And, since the petitioner had not placed any representation before these two, the court could not hear his plea. “Before requesting a brief from Mandamus (that is to say a judicial order obliging a lower court or an official to exercise an obligation), the petitioner must request a repairer by depositing a representation before the appropriate authorities … We refuse to entertain this petition,” said the high level court. The petitioners, the lawyer Mathews Nedimpara and three others, had called for immediate criminal procedure against the judge Varma for reasons of the internal power committee, which had been set up by the Supreme Court, revealed that the allegations were true. According to the Legal News Live Law website, when the court began to hear this affair, Nedimpara was informed: “We do not say that you cannot file … You do not know the content of the report (internal). We do not know the content of this report either. You make a representation (that is to say the Prime Minister and the President) to act. In March, the same petitioners had moved the Supreme Court to challenge the internal investigation and demand an official police investigation. Then the court had rejected their plea, noting that the internal procedures against Judge Varma were still pending. On the night of Holi on March 14, firefighters were called to the bungalow of judge Varma in the center of Delhi. As they exhausted a fire, burnt liquidity packages were found in an addiction. The controversy surrounding the Varma judge and the recovered cash groups sparked serious discussions on several subjects, including surveys and disciplinary measures against judges, the functioning of the college of the Supreme Court and the need for transparent judicial power. In the initial consequences, the Supreme Court decided to transfer Varma judge to his court parental – the High Court of Allahabad – in a decision which was first linked to money but which was dermed later. However, recognizing the gravity of the question and the impact on the faith of the people in the judiciary, the Superior Court has set up an internal investigation by an committee composed of the main judges of Haryana and Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka. It was after a report from the High Court of Delhi was made public – an unprecedented act – to ensure the transparency of this procedure.





