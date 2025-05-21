



According to Kim Jong Un China's latest report, North Korea security ties with Russia are likely to be part of Kim Jong one to “counterbalance” China. “Alliance cemented in Pyongyang's blood with Beijing, on the other hand, dates back decades but does not extend to significant military cooperation. This suggests that the two parties “do not trust military issues”, explains Decker Eveleth, analyst at Think Tank CNA CNA, based in Virginie. Why it matters Vladimir Putin signed a historic military assistance pact with Kim during the visit of the Russian chief in June 2024 in Pyongyang. The partnership moved to the Top Gear at the end of last year with the deployment of North Korean troops to support the Russian forces in the current invasion of Ukraine. North Korea is also the only country with which China maintains a mutual defense treaty, and the Liberation People's Army played a decisive role in advancing the troops led by the United States through the 38th parallel. However, today, the two “have practically no military cooperation,” said dia. This contrasts with the growing military exercises of China and the joint patrols with Russia as they take up their challenge for American domination in Asia-Pacific. Nowsweek contacted the Chinese and Russian Foreign Affairs Ministries and the North Korean Embassy in Beijing by E-mail to comment. What to know The DIA published its annual threat evaluation on Tuesday, a document intended to shed light on strategic planning and decision -making in Washington. “North Korea almost certainly receives reciprocal military cooperation from Moscow – including surface -to -air missile systems of SA -22 and electronic warning equipment – to provide soldiers and material to support the war of Russia against Ukraine,” said the report, echoing the fears expressed by American and South Korean officials since Pyong military. Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and the North Korean leader Kim Jong a (R) wave of open limousine while traveling along a street in Pyongyang on June 20, 2019.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and the North Korean leader Kim Jong a (R) wave of open limousine while traveling along a street in Pyongyang on June 20, 2019.

Ju Peng / Xinhua via AP

North Korea depends strongly on China, which represented a record of 98.3% of the official trade in 2023. Beijing thus maintained a strong influence on the reclusive country, although this influence has shown limitations, such as Kim's determination to extend its nuclear weapon program to the United Nations. “North Korea’s commitment with Russia probably reflects an attempt to counterbalance China's influence on Pyongyang,” said dia. Commenting on this observation, Eveleth wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that although discussions on the two neighbors often characterize them as inseparable, China and RPDC [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] Do not trust each other on military issues, but the RPDC is happy to buy things on the Chinese commercial market. “” What people say Chinese Foreign Minister Guo Jiakun told journalists on April 28: “Regarding bilateral interactions between Russia and RPDC [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea]We have indicated our position several times. The position of China on the crisis of Ukraine is consistent and clear. “” What happens next While China is probably unstable by the trajectory of relations between its two allies of the State of Pariah with nuclear arms – both due to the cost of reputation and the unwanted Western military attention which they bring to his court – analysts claim that the Chinese president Xi Jinping is willing to settle this new reality in the midst of his efforts to forge a world's world.

