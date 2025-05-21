The politician PSI revealed that many executives wanted Jokowi to be the new Ketum





Jakarta, kompas.com – The politician of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Ade Armando revealed that many executives hoped that the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo directs the PSI. “Wow, if the question is in the internal PSI, of course, there are many who hope, yes,” said Ade in Siniay Gaspol Kompas.com, cited Wednesday (05/21/2025). It is known, PSI will hold a congress in July 2025. One of the programs is to choose a new President General. Read also: Jokowi's Bashold claims do not give a copy of the diploma to the frame of the PSI Dian Main Sandi ADE said that most of the PSI executives were people like him, namely Jokowi supporters for a long time. “Maybe I'm more, yes. Jokowi lovers. Yes, life and death for Jokowi. What I had corrected earlier. Do not live in death, please. If you die for God, yes. Life, yes,” he said. He said support was based on Jokowi's work in the political world. PSI executives consider Jokowi one of the best leaders and the best president of Indonesia. In addition, his party also listened to the advice given by Jokowi.

Likewise, when a number of PSI executives at the time met Jokowi to ask him for his opinion on the support of one of the PDI-P politicians who appointed in the 2024 presidential election, Ganjar Pranowo. “It can be called a mentor, Lah, for this PSI mentor, yes. The mentor is not in the sense that it is present in the PSI to give conferences, yes,” he really. “But he often gives comments on this subject, for example, when we were treated unfairly or unfairly by PDIP, on the right. We actually approached Pdip, on the right. We once supported Ganjar, on the right. But when it was because the PDIP seemed reluctant, so,” he said. Previously reported, a number of figures have started to be taken up by PSI executives from various regions to become candidates for the president of PSI General. Read also: Gaspol today: Jokowi's number of PSI entry, competition with Kaesang and securing Gibran? PSI vice-president Andy Budiman revealed that several names that had emerged, among others, the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), the president of PSI Kaesang Pangarep, to the Vice Minister of the Population Isyana Bagoes Oka and the PSI Agus Herlambang politician. “The Jogja DPW appeared Mr. Jokowi, supporting Mr. Jokowi. In Jakarta, our faction president, William, also argued Mr. Jokowi. Then there was West Java who gave birth to two names, Mas Kaesang and Okk Bro Agus Herlambang,” said Andy). “Then, in Bali, there are our members who began to express proposals for the leaders, so the name that advanced or proposed was Isyana Bagoes Oka,” he added.

