



Does President Donald Trump lead the avant-garde of right-wing populist world leaders, working together to relax the liberal international order while consolidating power at home? Perhaps but on the basis of his recent foreign policy actions, he does not seem to think so. Collision politicians around the world, Brazil Jair Bolsonaro At Philippines Rodrigo Duterte at The United KingdomS Boris Johnson has made comparisons with Trump over the years. Some, notably the Hungaries, Viktor Orbn and Argentinas Javier Milei, cultivated links with the American right of the Trump era, becoming aircraft at the conservative political action conference (CPAC) and making the round on the American talk shows and podcasts. In the recent recent presidential elections, the main candidate on the right described himself somewhat confusingly as being on the You ticket. Trump himself has sometimes weighed on political debates from other countries to approve right-wing politicians like Frances besieged the far -right leader Marine Le Pen. Some of the senior officials openly talked about wanting Build links with the world right. In his combative speech to the Munich security conference earlier this year, vice-president JD Vance describe What he considers to be the unfair marginalization of right -wing parties in countries like Romania and Germany as a greater threat to the security of Europe than China or Russia. Trump Ally Elon Musk was even more active to increase Far -right parts in the world's elections. But just because Trump and his civil servants like to see politicians and parties in their own mold, this does not mean that the countries led by these politicians and parties can count on any special treatment of the Trump administration. It has been particularly clear in recent weeks. It is enough to ask the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, who spent years cultivating close ties with the American Republican Party, and with Trump in particular, and followed a somewhat similar path to introduce far -right partners before marginalized in the dominant current. Everything that was not very useful, because Trump left his dismayed Israeli supporters by performing direct negotiations with people like Hamas, Houthis and Iran and be celebrated by the Gulf monarchs during a tour in the Middle East who did not include Israel. Hindu Nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also compared to Trump in his populist attractionmajority rhetoric and dismantling of democratic norms. Trump cultivated a huge Coterie des fans among Hindu Modi nationalist supporters as well as a close working relationship with Modi himself. But after Trump announced a ceasefire agreement in the recent escape of violence between India and Pakistan, Trump raised Many of his Indian supporters With remarks that seemed to attribute the merit of putting pressure on India to stop its military campaign and attracted equivalence between Indian and Pakistani positions. Adding the insult to the injury, Trump Publicly criticized Apple For plans to move the Assembly of American iPhones from China to India, a decision which, in other administrations, could have been praised as a victory for the transfer of friends on the move of the production of critical goods from adversaries to the Allies, but does not object to the objective of returning industrial manufacturing to the United States. Even Orbn, CPAC star and Favorite guest of Tucker Carlsonseemed frustrated by Trump recently. His government described His close economic relations with China as a red line, promising not to decouple his Beijing economy, whatever the pressure that Trump applies. Orbns, the simultaneous position as the most pro-Trump and most pro-china leader in Europe seems more and more embarrassing. Overall, there is simply little evidence that political affinity guides the approach to foreign policy, a fact clearly indicated by the rates of the Liberation Day that the President announced in April. By just taking Latin America, for example, Argentina led by flexible hair iconoclastic and the favorite of musks Javier Milei and El Salvador led by Nayib Bukele, an authoritarian loving the crypto-mimney to transform his prisons into a prisons into an American gulag could have expected exemptions from the tariffs. But they were struck by the same rate rates as the governments led by the left such as Colombia and Brazil. In the end, it is not the leaders who do not see his eyes with Trump on migration, the rule of law or unlocking that seem to have his fear. It is the large-sized monarchs of the Middle East, which can offer the big business and the fast victories that he wants. And on the basis of Drubbing of inspiration probably-le-le-le-Pas inflicted During the right -wing games in Canada and Australia in the last elections, it is not clear that being known as the asset of your country really allows you a lot. Whatever his ultimate heritage for the United States and the world, he does not seem likely to remember the man who has still made far-right world populism, and he doesn't really seem to be concerned about this.

