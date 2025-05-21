Türkiye and Saudi Arabia: “Walking side by side but not necessarily towards the same destination”

Ankara and Riyadh deepen economic ties while discreetly diverging foreign policy and regional leadership

Saudi-Turkish relations in the years following the diplomatic rupture on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi have moved from the distance to prudent recalibration. The brutal murder of the Saudi journalist inside the Riyadhs consulate in Istanbul in 2018 left a deep scar on bilateral links, encouraging Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan to adopt an unusual conflictual position.

Erdoan was openly critical, but he also pointed out that crime had taken place on Turkish soil, and that could not be ignored, said Jean Marcou, associate researcher at the French Institute for Anatolian Studies in Istanbul, in The Media Line.

The Khashoggi affair represented more than a diplomatic rupture; He revealed underlying tensions on regional leadership, the role of political Islam and Ankaras' efforts to position himself as a moral player at a time when the Gulf projects consolidation.

This crisis considerably deteriorated the relationship, especially since Khashoggi went to the consulate to marry a Turkish woman was not only political; He became a person in Turkish public opinion, noted Marcou.

Today, the two countries seem to have exceeded far beyond this moment. In the re -election of Erdoans in 2023, Ankara worked to repair links in the Gulf, largely by a weakening of the domestic economy and the urgent need to attract foreign investments.

Erdoans at the start of the post-electoral journey to Riyadic reported the severity of this rapprochement.

Turkey needed new investments and quickly, said Marcou, noting that standardization with the Gulf States, starting with the United Arab Emirates and followed by Saudi Arabia, was part of a broader regional realignment.

The Turkish economy was in a delicate phase. Gulf's investment was not only welcome was necessary, he added.

For Saudi Arabia, the change was motivated by shared opportunities.

There is growing recognition in the two capitals they need with each other, said Abdulaziz Alshaabani, a Saudi political analyst based in Riyadh, at the media line.

Economically, the investment potential is substantial; Tourism, energy and logistics are all on the table. Turkish companies are deeply involved in the Gulf infrastructure, and Saudi funds are starting to flow in Türkiye, he added.

Despite a heat renewed in high -level visits and the expansion of economic ties, the two governments seem to pursue more and more distinct trajectories in the region. Syria offers such an example.

After the fall of Bashar Assad, a transition period led by President Ahmed Al-Sharaa opened new diplomatic avenues in the region. In order to restore standing syrias, Al-Sharaa made successive visits to the Gulf and the Riyadic regional capital, then ankarademontating both Saudi and Turkish in the formation of the future of the Syries.

It was not random, said Marcou. He pointed out that Saudi Arabs put the role in standardization efforts, with Turkey considered as a necessary but secondary actor, he added.

The two countries remain deeply engaged in the field. Turkey continues to support opposition structures in northern Syria and plays a central role in the reconstruction of the State, while Saudi Arabia advances the diplomatic and economic frameworks of the Gulf.

Turkey and Saudi Arabia are two of the main external players who are currently shaping the future of the Syrias, noted Marcou. They are aligned in the posture for the moment. But that could evolve towards rivalry, especially with regard to the effect of political lever and reconstruction, he added.

During US President Donald won over the recent visit to the Gulf, the development photo has become even clearer.

Under the Saudi leadership, Washington officially raised sanctions against the Syrian unexpected move which marked a turning point in regional diplomacy. Riyadh followed by the reimbursement of part of the international debt of the Syrias, positioning not only as a mediator but also as the main financial funder for the reintegration of Syries.

The gesture did not go unnoticed in Ankara. President Erdoan publicly thanked the American president for raising the sanctions, signaling Turkish approval of the process even if she was not orchestrated by Ankara.

The fact that Erdoan has publicly recognized Trumps trips shows the will of the turkey to be part of the wider effort, but not necessarily to direct it, observed Marcou. Saudi Arabia clearly gave the pace, he added.

For the moment, the two governments promote coordination to competition, although their long -term objectives in Syria remain non -synchronized.

There is prudent cooperation with regard to regional crises like Syria or Sudan. None of the two parties no longer wants instability, said Alshaabani. What saw is an evolution towards strategic coordination, even if it is not a complete alignment, he added.

This divergence becomes clearer when seen through the objective of the relations of each country with the United States.

Saudi Arabia has succeeded in maintaining strong ties of work with Washington despite an occasional political friction. Trump's visit, during which the main trade agreements were signed alongside the move of Syrian sanctions, strengthened the position of the Riyads as a key partner for American interests in the region.

Turkey, on the other hand, faces a more complex dynamic. Ankaras' acquisition of S-400 Russian missile systems led to its exclusion from the F-35 program in 2019, pushing it to explore alternatives such as Eurofighter typhoon.

This program is very important for Turkey to modernize its Air Force, said Marcou. There are rumors that Turkey could be reintegrated, and it would be a real test for the American-Turkish relationship, he added.

The contrast is also obvious in the respective approaches of the two countries of the Gaza conflict and standardization with Israel.

While Riyadh continues a slow and silent process of diplomatic awareness, he will act on his own Termsturkey has adopted a much more conflictual position. Erdoan vocally condemned Israeli military operations in Gaza and maintains solid links with Hamas.

Turkey wants to appear as the regional champion of the Palestinian cause, said Marcou. It is not only a question of religions of a strategic decision. Saudi Arabia, compared, is suspected by the Arab street to be too close to Israel and too passive in Palestine, he said.

Speculations on Syria perhaps joining the Abraham according to remarks by President Trump and silent meetings involving Turkish and Israeli officials in recent weeks have raised other questions.

Marcou remained cautious. It is too early to say if it's realistic, he said. If it is true, it would go against the policy of turkeys of isolate Israel regionally. And that would mark a significant difference in the current posture of Erdoans, he added.

While the tone between Ankara and Riyad has improved considerably and economic cooperation continues to deepen, political visions guiding each capital are more and more distinct.

Saudi Arabia adopts its role as regional stabilizer and global investor, now links with Washington and expanding its influence thanks to economic diplomacy.

Turkey, on the other hand, asserts itself as an independent actor who engages with the West in its own terms and often through alternative alliances.

Did not return to the past, observed Alshaabani. It is a pragmatic relationship anchored in shared interests but also marked by clear differences in the vision of the world and foreign policy.

Marcou added, they can walk side by side, but not necessarily to the same destination.