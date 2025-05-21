What air defense lessons can be learned from the India-Pakistan conflict?

Sydney The recent conflict between India and Pakistan has proven to be a notable test for tactics and air defense capacities of each country, giving ideas that will undoubtedly be used for the inevitable next conflict tour, analysts said the defense of the rupture.

Traditionally, conflicts between the two nuclear powers tend to be terrestrial affairs. This handle of combat which essentially flowed and extinguished since the score in 1947 seemed different, with incursions in the airspace of each nation and at least a likely aerial killing.

India launched the four -day operation on May 7 to retaliate against Pakistan for what Delhi claimed to be the support of Islamabads to the terrorists who killed 26 tourists on April 22 at the Kashmir administered by India. On the first day of India strikes, 26 civilians were killed and 46 injured, according to a military spokesperson from Pakistan.

The appearance of air war was the Pakistani affirmation that its forces have dropped to five Indian planes. Although this number was not confirmed, Reuters reported that at least two Indian planes had been withdrawn. We do not know if both were bursts built in French, but at least one was shot down By a J-10 fighter in Pakistan built in Chinese, in a battle beyond the aim, analysts and reports indicate.

This represents the first time that a modern Chinese plane has shot a modern western jet.

“What is notable is the first use of probable combat of the Chinese Chengdu J-10CE in service at Pakistan Air Force, equipped with the Air to Air to Air Missile Missile of PL-15 (CH-AA-10 Abaddon) at the International Institute for the Strategic Study written in an email.” In addition, given the published information, all Air-Air fights have occurred well beyond the visual beach The case in Ukraine in terms of crew combat aircraft commitments. “

Barrie warned that “lack of information, even disinformation” on both sides meant that any initial assessment of the short conflict “is at best partial”.

Indian strikes seem to have been calibrated to show that its soldiers could reach several targets rather than inflicting overwhelming damage on anyone.

India operates 36 gusts for its Air Force and April 28 signed an agreement of $ 7.4 billion for 26 for its navy.

But the most interesting lessons can be learned at a level lower than jet jet violence, according to a pair of analysts, who both stressed the use of drones.

“As far as I know, the two parties went further in the airspace than ever. The drones allowed this: relatively cheap, numerous and without risk of losing pilots,” said Kim Heriot-Darragh, member of the India Institute of the University of Melbourne. “But they also seemed to intensify the rhythm and the confusion of events, increasing the prospect of a calculation error.”

Pant also noted another aspect of the air war: that the air defense of India seems to have “remarkably well performed”. The heart of this system is the integrated control and air control system (IACCS), a network control and control system designed to bind as many relevant sensors and communications as possible to identify and target threats.

“If you look at the type of projectiles that have been launched to India, whether drones, whether it be missiles, whether other ammunition,” said Pants, “it is remarkable to see how little India has suffered and how its aerial defenses have managed to hold. So I think that from the point of view of India, the air defenses really worked.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself praised the IACCS and its related systems During a visit to the Adampur air base in Punjab Last week.

“The enemy, frustrated by Operation Sindoor, has repeatedly attempted to attack this air base as well as many of our air bases,” he said. “Pakistani drones, its drones, the Pakistani planes and its missiles, all were destroyed in front of our strong air defense. I warmly appreciate the leadership associated with all the bases of the country, each air warrior of the Indian air force, you have really done a great job. ”

Climbing to come?

At the strategic level, India seems to have lowered the bar to attack Pakistan, perhaps trying to increase the deterrent, according to analysts.

“India probably calculates that its strikes increased costs so that Pakistan remains a permissive environment for terrorist groups,” wrote Heriot-Darragh. “But I am not sure that these costs are sufficient to shape Islamabads' strategic perspectives. In the meantime, New Delhi has established a new reference for military responses to terrorism which will be difficult to retreat from the moment the next attack occurs. This is worrying given the issues involved.”

Pant did the calculation that India has “shown the ability to climb the climbing scale, to carry out operations below the nuclear threshold and to present its power in a way which, perhaps, before this would have been clear for Pakistan. So, “he said, I think India considers that what he destroyed in Pakistan and the signaling that has done to achieve key objectives in Pakistan should create a new level.

The bar has now been fixed so that Pant wrote: “Any act of terrorism (by Pakistan or its affiliates) will be considered an act of war.” Although the two parties have nuclear weapons, he said that “India would not be worried about Pakistani nuclear blackmail”.