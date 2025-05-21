The Pentagon says he accepted Qatar's donation of a luxury mega for the use of Trump





Washington The Pentagon said that he had officially accepted a luxury jet jet in Qatar to use the new Air Force One for President Donald Trump.

The Secretary of Defense accepted a Qatar Boeing 747 in accordance with all federal rules and regulations, “said Sean Parnell, chief spokesperson for the Pentagon.” The Ministry of Defense will work to provide appropriate security measures and functional immission requirements for an airplane used to transport the President of the United States.

Parnell has returned additional Air Force information requests. NBC News contacted Qatari officials to comment.

The news that Trump was planning to accept a plane from a foreign government broke out before his visit scheduled for Qatar last week. Delays slowed down the delivery schedule for a Boeing contract for two jets to be used as new Air Force One planes.

The prospect of the gifted plane has aroused security and ethical concerns of the legislators on both sides of the aisle, the Trump allies and the ethics groups.

It's a fairly strange offer, Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis. said.

Laura Loomer, an ally of Trump, said on social networks that the acceptance of an Qatar plane would be such a task on the Trump administration. I'm so disappointed, she wrote.

BUT APPORTED 400 million dollars, the plane was called the flying palace.

During the weekend, former vice-president Mike Pence suggested that this decision could also raise constitutional issues and wondered if the United States should trust a partner who “has a long story of the two parties”.

Accepting the plane, said Pence in an interview with Meet The Press, is incompatible with our security, with our intelligence needs. And my hope is that the president reconsiders him.

Noting that there are very real constitutional questions, Pence referred to the part of the Constitution which does not allow civil servants to accept donations from foreign governments.

A redevelopment could cost $ 1 billion and take years to finish, more than double the aircraft reported compared to NBC News.

When Trump was asked about the plane at a bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday, Ramaphosa intervened, saying, I'm sorry that I don't have a plane to give you.

I would like you to do it, replied Trump.

The president defended the offer before visiting Qatar last week, qualifying the gift a big gesture and saying that refusing it would be stupid. I could be a stupid person and say no, we don't want a free and very expensive plane, said the president.

