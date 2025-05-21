The Trump administration officially accepts Qatar Jet for use like Air Force OneExBulletin





A Boeing 747 Qatari is on the Tarmac of Palm Beach International Airport after President Trump visited the plane on February 15. The United States has since accepted the Boeing luxury jet of the Royal Qatari family. Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images Hide Legend

The United States has officially accepted a Boeing 747-8 Luxury Jetliner as a gift from the Qatari government, and the Air Force was responsible for improving it to be used as a new plane for President Trump, according to an Air Force spokesman.

The spokesman, who spoke under the cover of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak publicly about the issue, told NPR that the Air Force “was currently preparing to award a contract to modify a Boeing 747 plane for executive air transport”, saying that more details on the contract are classified.

The plane worth hundreds of millions of dollars is a gift that Trump said it would be “stupid” to refuse, which suggests that he could be quickly converted to be ready to be used as a presidential plane.

But the experts warn that no matter how luxury the plane is, it would take years to rework it to meet the current standards set for Air Force One.

Democratic legislators and independent surveillance dogs say that the gift violates the clause of foreign emoluments of the Constitution.

The White House said the plane was a gift for the Ministry of Defense and would go through the legal protocols required when something is given to the government. Trump said he wouldn't use it after leaving his duties and wanted to keep him in his presidential library at that time.

There are currently two new personalized Boeing 747-8 planes to become the next generation of Air Force One. Trump announced an agreement of $ 3.9 billion with Boeing during his first mandate for the project. The planes were supposed to be ready by last year, but the project was spoiled by losses, and now the personalized plane has not been expected for several years.

“Part of this is due to poor execution. But a part is right due to the enormous amount of requirements and work necessary to take a commercial jet and cable it,” for the in -depth standard of security measures in Air Force One, said Richard Aboulafia, director general of aerodynamics and aviation analyst, addressing NPR Morning Edition.

He called Trump's plan for Qatar to quickly converted a “fantasy”.

The current Air Force One fleet has been used for more than three decades

Technically, “Air Force One” is the call signal used for any plane transporting the President of the United States. But more often, it is used to refer to the specific specialized plans currently Boeing 747-200B equipped with advanced communication and defense systems, as well as many other features (often very classified).

The two Boeing aircraft that are currently serving Air Force One has been active since 1990. A plan to replace them has been underway for years, Boeing winning the contract in 2016 under the president of then Obama.

“It's a mobile white house,” explains Doug Birkey, executive director of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies. “All of the president's functions must be performed there, whatever the circumstances, including war.”

Birkey says that this includes the requirement of an “incredibly robust” sequence of command “and defenses against everything, from the surface missiles to the air to a nuclear explosion and a war.

He says that in terms of luxury, the Qatar plane probably looks and feels better than current or planned planes of the Air Force One, but it is unlikely to have one of the necessary communication or defense systems.

“And installing them is not an easy thing. I mean, you have to deconstruct the plane a good amount to do it,” says Birkey.

Trump repeatedly stressed that the Qatar plane was free, but several experts that have spoken agreed that it will probably end up costing an important sum of money up to a billion dollars by the Aboulafia estimate to turn it properly to current standards to become Air Force One.

An American official who asked for anonymity because he was not allowed to speak publicly of the case told NPR that conversion would likely cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

Tom Bowman of NPR has contributed to this report.

Tom Bowman of NPR has contributed to this report.

