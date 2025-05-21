



Chandigarh: The official elevation of Tuesday, May 20, of the Pakistani army chief of staff, General Asim Munnir, with the rank of field marshal, is likely to create structural anomalies within the Pakistani army and to eliminate dissatisfaction with the sections of his senior direction.>

A transversal section of Pakistani security analysts and observers believes that General Munirs will pass to the five -star rank of field marshal not only will not only undermine the institutional standards of the military, but also the dynamics of succession, but also the ambitious superior officers, by effectively preventing their higher mobility.>

They also predict that the Marshal in the field will appoint a deputy for faithful four stars, in the rank of general, to manage the daily affairs of Armys, while he exerts a general authority, including the influence on the Air Force and the Navy by consolidating his personal power more.

The main analysts believe that the potential for deputies is likely to be filled by Lieutenant-General Muhammad Asim Malik, Director General of the Intelligence Directorate between services (ISID) and simultaneously national security advisor (NSA).>

This unprecedented double responsibility, conferred on Malik by recently provided, signals the inclination of field marshals to further centralize the decision -making of national security in the midst of current tensions with India, and to manage internal instability and precarious insurrections, more brutally.>

Munir is well known in Pakistani military circles to be closely aligned with General Malik, another Punjabi. His rapid career progression of the Warrant Officer General to the Head of ISI and the NSA reflected the inviolable confidence of the marshals of the field in him, and the two are supposed to share a vision of the common strategic world on civil-military relations, India, Afghanistan, domestic counter-terrorism and the management of internal political narratives, by ruthlessly perpetuating military supremacy.

The two also house a deep hostility towards the former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), consider them as a destabilizing force which has crossed the red lines by openly contesting the political domination of the military, by appointing superior generals in the alleged assassination holes and orchestrating its violence of May 9.

That day, after the arrest of Khans by paramilitary rangers at the High Court of Islamabads, the PTI executives launched coordinated attacks against military installations and symbols of the power of the army.>

The rioters stormed and looted the emblematic house of Jinnah The residence of the commanders of Lahore Corps violated the general seat of Armys in Rawalpindi and degraded monuments to soldiers who have fallen all the places and patterns which had remained sacrosanct even during the previous civil-military conflicts.>

These unprecedented acts have sparked a serious military repression and May 9 is now considered by the Pakistani army as a moment of the watershed which justified the political and legal dismantling of the PTI, while strengthening the need for stricter central control under the army command.>

Consequently, the evaluation of the Khan Maliks as a threat to institutional stability and an obstacle to the objective of the soldiers of controlled democracy, mirrass munirs by thinking and will undoubtedly be a factor in the preselection of Maliks as his assistant to supervise the functioning of the Armys.

And although analysts think that Mnir is unlikely to face a serious challenge to its promotion immediately, they also argue that, to a certain extent, will have a negative impact on career times and retirement structures of senior officers.>

At the same time, this will also propagate resentment among the harvest of 11 senior body commanders who will now examine their own blocked career prospects.>

It is quite possible that, to a certain extent, the strictly managed and predictable succession model designed to preserve institutional stability could be somewhat upset, leading to a factionism among a small section of senior brass.>

If this is the case, it could manifest in several ways.>

Some three -star officers could resist quietly or the Lent Roll Munirs Directives, especially if they feel away or were ideologically opposed to the consolidation of marshals on the ground.>

Conversely, however, many superior officers should be in conformity to provide, depending on future rewards under field marshals.>

In addition, a field marshal operating in Pakistan, above the rank of a traditional staff chief of the army, almost six decades after Ayub Khan, also suggested a more in-depth military penetration in civil decision-making, in particular in foreign policy, internal security and media control.>

Consequently, civil leaders of the Pakistans, notably the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs Pakistan (Nawaz) or any future government elected for this case could be subordinate, Munnir actually becoming the exclusive national decision -maker in all areas.>

Even the judiciary, the electoral commission and many other Pakistani institutions, already under military control, would be confronted with even greater monitoring and manipulation.>

The Hawkish position of Munirs on India is well known and its elevation could harden the Pakistan military posture towards its greatest neighbor of nuclear weapons, as well as against Afghanistan.>

Its global authority, however, will call on Beijing's preference for continuity and centralized military control over Pakistan to strengthen its coordination of security in the Chinese-Pakistani-economic corridor.>

But above all, a transversal cup of analysts in Delhi was concerned about the munirs stand on Pakistan nuclear weapons.>

Earlier this month, in the midst of increased hostilities with India just before the launch of the Sindoor operation, he would have summoned an extraordinary conference of body commanders, which included Lieutenant-General Yusuf Jamal, head of the strategic plans division, which supervises the strategic nuclear country Arsenal.

This May 3 meeting, reported by the Pakistani newspapers, was considered a rare event, stressing the seriousness of the situation. In this conclave, Munir is supposed to assert total confidence in operational preparation, deterrent posture and morale of Pakistani strategic forces, signaling the desire to respond decisively to all attack, the Dawn Journal reported.

Field marshals are approaching alignments on the policy of deterrent of the complete spectrum of Pakistans, which encompasses a range of nuclear capacities, including tactical nuclear weapons, to counter the different levels of threats from India.>

