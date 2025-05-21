Prime Minister Modi greets the security forces after 27 Maoists, including the senior leader of the ICC-Maist, killed in Chhattisgarh





On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the efforts of the security forces of India after 27 Maoists, including the chief of the CPI-Maoist, Nambala Keshav Raas aka Basavaraju, were killed in a major operation in the district of Chhattisgarh Narayanpur. In an article on X, Prime Minister Modi said: “Proud of our forces for this remarkable success. Our government is committed to eliminating the threat of Maoism and ensuring a life of peace and progress for our people. ” Proud of our forces for this remarkable success. Our government is committed to eliminating the threat of Maoism and ensuring a life of peace and progress for our people. https://t.co/xlpku5dtnz – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2025 Earlier in the day, the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, said it was a breakthrough and confirmed that the security forces had neutralized 27 dreaded Maoists, including Basavaraju, who was the secretary general of the CPI-Maoist. In an article on X, he said it was the first time in three decades of the Battle of India against Naxism that a general chief classified secretary was neutralized by the security forces. A historical achievement in the battle to eliminate naxism. Today, in an operation in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, our security forces neutralized 27 dreaded Maoists, notably Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, the secretary general of the CPI-Maoist, the highest leader and the – Amit Shah (@amitshah) May 21, 2025 Note that Basavaraju was the backbone of the Naxal movement, Amit Shah said that 54 naxalites had been arrested and that 84 naxalites went to Chhattisgarh, after the completion of the Black Forest operation. Amit Shah said that the Modi government is resolved to eliminate naxalism before March 31 of next year. “A historical achievement in the battle to eliminate naxism. Today, in an operation in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, our security forces neutralized 27 dreaded Maoists, notably Nambala Keshav Rao, aka Basavaraju, the secretary general of the CPI-Maist, his x Post. “It is the first time in three decades of Battle of Bharat against naxism that a general manager classified secretary has been neutralized by our forces. I applaud our courageous security forces and our agencies for this major breakthrough. Also happy to share as after the end of the Black Forest operation, 54 naxalites were arrested and 84 naxalites were described in the Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mahartle. is resolved to eliminate naxism before March 31, 2026, “he added. The meeting took place in the Abujhmad forest zone in Narayanpur. Chief minister of chhattisgarh, Arun Sao, also confirmed development and said that the forces worked hard to make Bastar naxal without March 2026. “After the formation of our government in the state, a program is being executed to make Bastar Naxal. In Narayanpur, more than two dozen naxalites were killed during a meeting. Our security forces work with diligence so that in March 2026, Bastar becomes without naxal,” said Arun Sao to Ani. He also said that a soldier had been injured during the meeting. The joint operation, called “Black Forest Operation”, was launched by security forces near the Karreguttalu hill (KGH) on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border to break the backbone of the Maoist movement.

