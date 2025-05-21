Politics
NVIDIA (NVDA) supports Trump Plan to reverse the edges of the AI fleas
NVIDIA (Nvda,, Financial) CEO Jensen Huang said American export is limited On the chips of AI to China, did not reach their objectives and rather caused major financial damage to American companies. He approved the Trump administration’s efforts to abandon restrictions on several levels.
NVIDIA won a fees of $ 5.5 billion linked to the American limits for exports from its H20 chips to China. Huang estimated that the restrictions could cost Nvidia up to $ 15 billion in income loss.
The company's market share in China fell 50% from 95% since the Biden administration imposed the AI dissemination rule, which blocked advanced exports from fleas to China. In response, Chinese companies like Huawei have gained ground, and the country has strengthened its national flea infrastructure.
Huang said competition in China has become intense and noted that many in the country would prefer that Nvidia would not return. He has planned that the Chinese AI market could be worth $ 50 billion by 2026, a key opportunity despite geopolitical obstacles.
To navigate the current limits, Nvidia works on a modified blackwell chip with slower memory to comply with American rules. Meanwhile, China demanded that Washington remove the discriminatory measures from the fleas, warning of new action if the borders persist.
The Trump administration would consider a new global license regime to replace the existing three-level model, which could give the United States more leverage for commercial negotiations.
This article appeared for the first time on Gurufocus.
