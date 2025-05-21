The UN says that no help that has entered Gaza this week has reached Palestinians | World News

Deir al-Balah, Gaza (AP) The UN said on Wednesday that he was trying to obtain the desperately necessary help which entered Gaza this week in the hands of the Palestinians in the midst of delays due to fears of looting and Israeli military restrictions. Israeli strikes hit the territory, killing at least 86 people, according to the Gazas Ministry of Health.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the country was a few days before the implementation of a new Gaza aid system, and that he later plans to create a sterile area, without Hamas, where the population would be moved and receive supplies.

He also declared that he was ready to end the war until Hamas releases all hostages and descended from power and if President Donald prevails over Move the population of the territory The exterior Gaza is implemented.

Under international pressure, Israel has authorized dozens of Gaza aid trucks after blocked all foods, drugs, fuel and other materials for almost three months. But the supplies were seated on the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom crossing with Israel.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the majority of supplies that had come since Monday had been loaded on UN trucks, but they couldn't remove them from the crossing area. He said the road that the Israeli army had given them permission to use was too dangerous.

A UN official later declared more than a dozen trucks who had left the crossing area arrived in the warehouses in the Gaza center on Wednesday evening. The manager spoke under the cover of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak to the press.

Israel said 100 trucks crossed Gaza on Wednesday.

Food security experts have warned that the risks of Gaza Fall into famine Unless the blockade ends. Malnutrition and hunger are elegant. The aid groups lacked food to distribute weeks ago, and most of the population of around 2.3 million is based on municipal kitchens whose supplies are almost exhausted.

In a kitchen in Gaza City, a charity group has distributed an aqueous lens soup.

Somaia Abu Amsha picked up small portions for her family, saying that they have not had bread for more than 10 days and that she cannot afford rice or pasta.

We don't want anything other than it ends with war. We don't want charity kitchens. Even dogs would not eat this, even less children, she said.

Help groups say that the small amount of aid that Israel has authorized is below what is necessary. About 600 trucks entered the last cease-fire daily.

Netanyahu says that the population will be moved south

Israel said its slight softening of the blockade is a bridge until the new help system it requires is put in place. The UN and other humanitarian groups have rejected the system, saying that it allows Israel to use aid as a weapon and to force the population.

Netanyahu told journalists that the plan will start in the coming days.

He said that in a later phase, the sterile zone of southern Gaza would be free from Hamas and that the population would be moved there for its safety. There, they would receive help, then they enter and they do not necessarily come back.

The plan includes a small number of distribution centers led by a private foundation to support the United States known as Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Private armed entrepreneurs would keep distribution.

Israel says that the system is necessary because Hamas Siphons on large quantities of help. The UN denies this complaint.

Initially, four hubs are under construction, one in the center of Gaza and three at the southern end of the band, where few people remain.

A GHF spokesman said that the group would never participate or support any form of forced civilization of civilians. The spokesperson, speaking on condition of anonymity in accordance with the rules of the groups. said there was no limit to the number of sites and additional sites will open, including in the North, in next month.

Israelis warning shots shoke diplomats

Israeli troops fired warning fire as a group of international diplomats visited Jenin's refugee camp in the West Bank occupied by Israeli. Images have shown that a number of diplomats giving media interviews while fast shots sound nearby, forcing them to go to bed. No one was reported injured.

The Israeli army said that their visit had been approved, but the delegation has moved away from the approved route. The army declared that it apologized and would contact the countries involved in the visit.

Israeli troops made a descent Jenin tens of times As part of a repression through the West Bank. Fights moved tens of thousands of Palestinians.

The help net is blocked

Currently, after supplies enter Kerem Shalom, humanitarian workers are required to unload them and recharge them on their own trucks for distribution.

Antoine Renard, head of the country of global food programs for Palestine, said that 78 trucks were waiting. He told the Associated Press that we must make sure that we will not be looted.

Pillage has afflicted aid deliveries in the past, and at moments of despair, people have invaded help trucks, taking supplies.

An official of the United Nations and another humanitarian worker said that the Israeli army had appointed a very precarious path known to have looters. The soldiers also set a short window so that the trucks come to Kerem Shalom and rejected a number of drivers of individual trucks, forcing last-minute replacements, they said. The two spoke under the cover of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak to the press.

COGAT, the Israeli defense organization supervising aid to Gaza, did not immediately respond when he asked for comments.

Surrounded hospitals

Israeli strikes continued through Gaza. In the city of southern Khan Younis, where Israel recently ordered new evacuations while waiting for an extended offensive, 24 people were killed, 14 from the same family. A one -week -old child was killed in the center of Gaza. In the evening, a strike struck a house in Jabaliya in the north of Gaza, killing two children and their parents, according to hospital officials.

The Israeli army did not comment on the strikes. He indicates that he targets Hamas' infrastructure and accuses Hamas activists of operating from civil zones.

Israeli troops too surrounded Two of the northern gazas Latest functional hospitalsprevent anyone from leaving or entering the facilities, hospital staff and aid groups said this week.

The war in Gaza began when activists led by Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mainly civilians and removing 251 others. Activists still hold 58 captives, around a third party who would be alive, after most ceasefire agreements or other agreements.

The offensive of reprisals of Israels destroyed large expanses of Gaza and killed more than 53,000 Palestinians, mainly women and children, according to the Ministry of Health of Gazas, which does not make the difference between civilians and combatants in its count.

Magdy reported to Cairo and Lidman reported to Tel Aviv, Israel. The writers of the associated press Farnoush Amiri at the United Nations, Fatma Khaled in Cairo, Sally Abu Aljou in Beirut and Sam Mednick in Tel Aviv, Israel, contributed to this report.