Trump unveils plans for the “Golden Dome” anti -missile defense system





The United States has selected a conception for the futuristic anti-missile defense system “Golden Dome”, said President Donald Trump, adding that he will be operational by the end of his mandate.

Only a few days after returning to the White House in January, Trump unveiled his intentions for the system, aimed at countering air threats of “new generation” for the United States, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

An initial sum of $ 25 billion (18.7 billion) was reserved for a new budget bill – although the government estimated that it could end up causing 20 times more decades.

There is also doubts if the United States will be able to provide a complete defense system for such a large land mass.

Managers warn that existing systems have not followed the pace of increasingly sophisticated weapons possessed by potential opponents.

An information document recently published by the Defense Intelligence Agency noted that threats of missiles “develop in scale and sophistication”, China and Russia actively designing systems “to exploit gaps” in American defenses.

Seven days after his second administration, Trump ordered the Ministry of Defense to submit plans for a system that would dissuade and defend against air attacks, which, according to the White House, remain “the most catastrophic threat” in the United States.

Speaking in the oval office on Tuesday, Trump said that the system would consist of “new generation” technologies through land, sea and space, including sensors and space interceptors.

Trump added that the system would even be “capable of intercepting the missiles launched on the other side of the world, or launched from space”.

The system has been partly inspired by Iron Dome of Israel, which the country has used to intercept rockets and missiles since 2011.

The Golden Dome, however, would be much larger and designed to fight against a wider range of threats, including hypersonic weapons capable of moving faster than the speed of sound and fractional orbital bombing systems – also called FOBS – which could deliver space warheads.

“The Israeli anti-missile defense challenge is much easier than a in the United States,” Marion Messmer, principal researcher at Chatham House, based in London, in New York Times said. “The geography is much smaller and the angles and the directions and the types of missiles are more limited.”

Shashank Joshi, editor -in -chief of defense at The Economist, told BBC that the Golden Dome would probably work using thousands of satellites to locate and follow the missiles, then use orbit interceptors to pull the missiles while they take off and come out.

He said that the US military would take the plan very seriously, but it was unrealistic to think that it would be completed during Trump's mandate, and the enormous cost would aspire a large part of the US defense budget.

Trump said on Tuesday that the program would require an initial investment of $ 25 billion, with a total cost of $ 175 billion over time.

The Congressional Budget Office, however, estimated that the government could finally spend more, up to $ 542 billion over 20 years, on the spatial parts of the system.

Trump said Canada asked to be part of the system.

During a visit to Washington earlier this year, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair admitted that Canada was interested in participating in the Dome project, arguing that it had “meaning” and was in “the national interest” of the country.

The many aspects of the system will fall under a single centralized command, said US defense officials. General Space Force Michael Guetlein will supervise the project.

