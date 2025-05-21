



New Delhi: The most powerful Pakistans has become invincible, and people gather behind him. The Pakistanis, who until a few months ago were anti-armed and pro-Imran Khan, now have a new love for General Asim Munnir and the establishment that governs civilians with an iron hand.

MUNNIR has now been promoted to a highest military land marshal. He is the only person in the history of Pakistan to be a marshal on the field in service and the second to occupy this position after the Pakistani dictator Ayub Khan, who was self-employed in 1968.

Most powerful Pakistans

It should be a stain on the honor of our country that we have found no way to grant Asim. As we have so little to offer to the most important, interesting and beautiful man in the world, wrote a Pakistani user X, Hassan Javid.

Abbas Nasir, former editor -in -chief of Dawn, quickly responded to the Javids complaint and added that Pakistans, a lot, is the most painful failure.

Others just wanted a real return as being equipped.

I want to make a return to life like Asim Munir. Guy was dishonored by his pattern rubber stamp and boss, only to turn the tables around them and hover in front of them. This is the kind of thing we read in history books (for example, Humayun's return after having faced the defeat), wrote an X user.

There are also criticisms. And they are embarrassed.

At least Pakistan is consistent. It gave us a few days to be proud before we get bored again, the commentator Sabah Bano Malik wrote on X.

In a YouTube video, independent journalist Wajahat S. Khan detailed the reasons behind such a decision, but not before calling the most powerful person in the history of the Pakistani army.

He called it a hybrid 2.0 version of the army in Pakistan, where there are no clear and transparent criteria for such a selection, there is no committee to debate it and no debate in Parliament.

The political motivation behind this is to settle for at least the next 7 years or more comfortably while it ensures absolute control over the army and keeps them united, added Khan.

Meanwhile, there were also memes and concerns.

Field Marshal on a 2 -day conflict ??? Dost Ka Pait Kharab Tha Tou Maine Kaha Flagyl Kha Le Aaj Se Mai Bhi Gastroenterologue Hoon (my friend had a upset stomach, so I told him to take a drapylgess that makes me a gastroenterologist now too), an X user has noted sarcastically.

Another X user named Roy compared his ascent to a meme Dhamaal with Asim Munnir giving titles: Hafiz Syed Asim Munir at Maréchal Hafiz Syed Asim Munir.

According to information, Imran Khan has sent a prison dispatch. In a video making the rounds on social networks, Khan's sister Aleema Khanum seems to transmit her message why the Maréchal de Field, Asim Munnir should simply have qualified the king of the jungle.

Sensify the authority of Munirs

The promotion, unanimously approved by the Federal Cabinet of Pakistan on Tuesday, was considered a recognition of the courage and determination of the munirs when he directed the army and coordinated the war strategy and the efforts of the armed forces in a complete way.

The decision was officially announced by the Prime Ministers office after a meeting of the cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Government of Pakistan approved the promotion of General Syed Asim Munir (Nishan-I-Imtiaz military) to the rank of field marshal to ensure the security of the country and defeat the enemy according to the high strategy and courageous leadership during Marka-I-Haq and the Bunyanum Marsoos operation, the Prime Ministers (PMO).

The announcement comes in the middle of renewed tensions after operation Sindoor, in response to the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The operation followed three days of armed hostilities through the loc before a ceasefire was negotiated on May 10.

A ceremonial but symbolically powerful row modeled on the British military tradition, the rank of Marshal in the field has a considerable political and institutional weight in Pakistan, where the army remains the most powerful institution. The promotion of munirs should further consolidate its influence in a country where civil authority has often been subject to military command.

