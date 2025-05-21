Politics
Leave the Jokowi era, the oil and chevron gas giant to shell now wants to return to RI
Biennis.comJakarta – A number of oil and gas giants (oil and gas) Global would have taken a look at the prospects of oil and gas upstream of the country. Mark the industry upstream National is always prospective.
Those who are interested in investing again, among other things Chevron,, Total energyAnd Shell PLC. The three of them left oil and gas upstream in Indonesia in 2018-2023 or the period of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
According to the special work unit for the implementation of commercial activities upstream of oil and gas (SKK Migas), the three multinationals will focus on exploration to obtain new reserves. One of them, even did joint study And only execution in the field.
Skk Migas has revealed that currently Chevron and Shell are still at the evaluation and exploration stage of several potential areas of the country.
Meanwhile, Totalenergy explores opportunities for the acquisition of part of the participation rights or participating interest (PI) Bobara Exploration Oil and Gas Block in the waters of the coast of the province of Papua Ouest. The total still leads internal discussions with the operator of Bobara Block, Petronas.
Skk Migas Djoko Siswanto said that the interest of three giant energy companies to invest in the petroleum and gas sector upstream of the Republic of Indonesia could not be separated from the government's efforts to provide various improvements. The government now provides data, technology, good connectivity to the regulations for open data.
“Technology progresses and they [investor] Also has a tool to see this so that they are interested [kembali berinvestasi di RI]”Said Djoko on the sidelines of the Convex 2025 IPA event in Tangerang, Tuesday (20/05/2025).
In addition, the government has also prepared a more flexible fiscal policy. Djoko also said that the government should provide support for ease of license.
“We clearly have the target to increase production and welcome for all technologies to increase production. Well, that's what interests them,” he added.
In addition, Djoko said that, in addition to Chevron, Totalenergy and Shell, there are still 22 other companies interested in investing in the upstream of Indonesian oil and gas. In this way, in total, there will be 25 companies that take a look at Indonesia.
Djoko did not specify who were the 22 companies. He only said that the company was made up of large -scale large -scale companies.
“There are 25, I will give the data later. The big and the big one is also there,” said Djoko.
He also declared that the high interest of investors was in accordance with the efforts of the government which would be auction 60 blocks of oil and gas until 2028 or at the time of the administration of President Prabowo Suubianto.
Djoko said the auction would focus on blocks in eastern Indonesia. “The greatest potential in the East region, the West is already saturated,” said Djoko.
The traces of Chevron, Tenergy and Shell in Indonesia
Chevron is undoubtedly a century in the oil and gas sector upstream of Indonesia. In the business file, the United States oil and gas giant, through its subsidiary PT Chevron Pacific Indonesia (ICC), has started to officially manage the Rokan block since 1971. However, the involvement of this company in the region had started well before.
In 1924, the geological team of Standard Oil Company of California (Socal), which later became part of Chevron, conducted an exploration investigation in the Riau region. As a result, they found the Duri field in 1941 and the Minas field in 1944.
Meanwhile, the first oil production of Minas Field began in April 1952, followed by Duri Field in February 1954.
After more than half a century, Chevron produced more than 12 billion barrels of oil fields in the province of Riau and offshore fields in the province of eastern Kalimantan.
The peak of Chevron in Indonesia by becoming the operator of the Rokan block ended in 2021.
The decision was made after the proposal submitted by Pertama was more interesting than the proposal proposed by Chevron to the government.
However, Chevron Baru really officially resigned from the oil and gas sector upstream from the Republic of Indonesia after having released his management rights in phase II of the Dalam Oil and Gas Deepwater Development (IDD) to the Italian oil and gas giant, Eni.
Eni officially acquired Chevron's management rights and became an operator on the IDD project on July 25, 2023. Chevron, with management rights of 62%, decided that IDD projects could not compete in the global portfolio of the company.
Besides Chevron, Totornergy also has a long history in Indonesia. Thanks to its Total E&P Affilion Indonesia, the French company has managed the Mahakam block in East Kalimantan since 1967.
