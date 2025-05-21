Beijing or Broadway? Brazil plays the two stages of superpower tussle

It looked like an easy victory for Xi Jinping in the Battle of Superpower for global influence.

The Chinese leader welcomed three presidents of Latin America and a herd of foreign ministers at a regional summit in Beijing last week. Trade between China and Latin America exceeded $ 500 billion last year, noted XI in its speech, an increase of 40 times in 25 years.

Then he took a hit on American President Donald Trump: there are no winners in pricing wars or commercial wars. Intimidation or hegemonism only leads to self-Isolation.

Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva, star guest of XIS, was in message on his appreciation and his affection for China. In trailer, there was a cover of cabinet ministers who joined the state visit in addition to the meeting of Latin-China America. About 20 Sino-Brazilian cooperation agreements were signed, as well as around 27 billion R $ ($ 4.8 billion) of planned investments.

On the other side of the ocean, the elite of the private sector of the Bresils and a group of powerful state governors ran another superpower. In New York for an annual set of commercial conferences and banks nicknamed Brazil week, leaders and politicians played suggestions that the Trump presidency had fundamentally changed the strong commercial relationship between the two giants of the Americas.

The Brazilian industry is there because it fully understands the importance of partnership with the United States, said the president of the Confederation of Brazil, Ricardo Alban. We return over 200 years together and we will never exceed this story.

Although the Directors General and Brazil's bankers do not like the printer on steel and aluminum (the two Brazilian exports), they are less embarrassed by its policy. Many of them voted for Jair Bolsonaro, the former Brazilian president known as Tropical Trump.

They are more worried about the debauchery of the Lulas government, which manages a global deficit of almost 8% of GDP, forcing the increase in interest rates, weakening American investors often real and dissuasive often in the short term.

Brazil is more culturally aligned with the United States and closer to American values. But Brazilian business people are increasingly realizing than if they want long-term investments, they have more possible partners in China, Middle East or Singapore than in the United States, said Marcos Troyjo, former president of the new development bank.

But American money is still important. While many leaders in the growing agrifood sector of Brazils were cheerful Chinese officials with Lula, the director general and billionaire owners of the world's largest meat producer, Brazils JBS, have chosen to go to New York, perhaps with an eye on the American stock market list.

Dario Durigan, Deputy Minister for Finance of Brazils, was also in New York and eager for sub-linear his country did not pick the parties. In a world with a lot of volatility and where people are very uncertain [about the future]Brazil is positioned as a security port, he argued.

The relationship between two of the members of the founder of the BRICS is less unequal than some assumed it. Brazil is one of the few nations to manage a large trade surplus with China and its domination of the world exports of raw materials gives it some solid cards.

Brazil provides almost 60% of soy exports to worlds, while China, the best soybell in the world, has few options to diversify supplies. (The United States is the second largest exporter and number three, Paraguay, recognizes Taiwan instead of Beijing.) History is similar to meat, where Brazil also leads exports and China is the most important importer.

Despite the warm words of Beijing, Brazil did not register on the initiative of the infrastructures of the Chinese belt and road and no new construction project was announced during the visit of Lulas.

Marcos Caramuru, a former ambassador to China, said that Lulas Visit has succeeded in consolidating political dialogue and a personal friendship with XI, despite the lack of new joint infrastructure projects.

Brazil pointed in both directions last week and seems to work well, he said about delegations in Beijing and New York. In China, you need the government to make things happen, while in the United States, you work with the private sector and you don't need the government.

Revealing, Lulas' speech at the China-Latin America forum ended with a Paean to XI, but a plea for Latin America to unite and forges its own future. If this happens, Brazil, rather than China, may be the winner of the meeting of the past few weeks.

