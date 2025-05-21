Trumps Truth Social Attacks on Springsteen, Oprah and Beyonc are not legally solid





Nothing seems to encourage publications to the angry social media of President Trump as a criticism of celebrities. And while celebrities in 2025 seem less interested in arguing with the volatile president, Bruce Springsteen managed to unravel the bear with an uninsured speech pronounced before a concert of May 14 in Manchester.

The president noticed. On Truth Social, Trump described Springsteen to shake and unpleasant with atrophied skin. But meanness did not stop with dermatological insults. In the early hours of May 19, Trump increased even more, which implies without evidence that the presidential campaign of Kamala Harris paid Springsteen and other stars, notably Oprah Winfrey and Beyonc, for their performances during campaign events, which was a major and illegal campaign contribution. He proclaimed his intention to request a major investigation into this issue.

The doubling and the hat -trick is so far mainly symbolic. But could Trump really investigate the mentions of celebrities?

I don't think. Celebrities are generally not paid to make endorsements. According to the Federal Electoral Commission, candidates can pay the endorsements as long as they are listed as campaign expenses. The Harris campaign has denied having paid celebrities directly, saying that any money sent to Winfrey ($ 1 million), Beyonc ($ 165,000) and others are production costs paid in accordance with the electoral federal law.

Usually, I am reluctant to respond to rumors in general, but these days, I realize that if you do not stop lies, it becomes greater. I was not paid a penny, Winfrey said in the Post Trump video response. My time and energy were my way of supporting the campaign. For the live event in September, my production company Harpo was invited to bring set design, lights, cameras, crew, producers and all other necessary articles (including the benches and chairs on which we sat down) to put a live production. I did not take personal costs. However, people who worked on this production had to be paid. And were. End of history.

Tina Knowles issued a similar denial last year when the same rumors circulated about her daughter: the lie is that Beyonce was paid $ 10 million to speak during a rally in Houston for vice-president Kamala Harris. In fact: Beyonce did not receive a penny for having spoke during a vice-president of the presidential candidate Kamala Harrris in Houston. “”

Everything seems on board and normal. Then there is the obvious flaw in Trumps' argument: the billionaire Winfrey is so rich that it flies in English muffins from Napa. Why would she be convinced to do anything for a meager million dollars?

In other words, a quick search on Google suggests that Trump has no legal leg to stand here. But while these two cases seem to be documented and legitimate, intimidation prevails over the consequences. Digging in the mentions of the celebrity campaign could have a scary effect at least while Trump is in power.

Should celebrities be alarmed? Yes. And not. Studies have shown that celebrities are effective in problems based on problems. They are often better than politicians to increase the profile of a problem, are perceived as more credible than politicians on many questions and can be convincing. But there are limits to this influence. In particular, celebrities are generally not convincing on very partisan issues. For example, Bruce Springsteen will not convince the Americans who firmly believe in the second amendment that they should support the control of firearms.

Last August, a month before Taylor Swift approached Kamala Harris, my colleagues and I conducted a national survey of more than 1,000 Americans to determine if his approval would make a difference in the 2024 elections. In this study, some respondents showed a photo of Swift encouraging voters to register, and some showed a photo of his people encouraging to vote for the Democrats. While Swiftie Super Fans took into account his call to register to vote, the Swifies who had already decided to support Donald Trump were not convinced to change their vote. And the indecisive respondents were in fact less likely to support a brands attentive to the Democrats.

These results are consistent with what we know about the influence of celebrities more broadly. Harris 'endorships may have shot the base, but have not changed mind, just like Springsteens' comments during his concert probably only called on those who already agreed with him.

There is a recent documented case of a celebrity approval to make the result of an election: Winfrey approving Barack Obamas' candidacy for Democratic appointment in 2008. And of course, many others tried.

In 1920, singer Al Jolson was probably the most famous dislocation of the United States, and he approved the Republican Warren Harding for the President. That he really supported harding be another matter. He was paid by an advertising agency to sing Harding, you are the man for us. He was then hired to sing for the vice-president of Hardings, Calvin Coolidge, in the next elections.

The Franklin Roosevelts 1944 campaign presented performers and endorsers such as Rita Hayworth, Orson Welles, Judy Garland, Humphrey Bogart, James Cagney, Groucho Marx, as well as Frank Sinatra. Sinatra and Garland were back at the DNC 1960, with their friends Janet Leigh, Tony Curtis, Sammy Davis Jr., Nat King Cole and Judy Garland. Sammy Davis Jr. would return and support Richard Nixon to the presidency, and Sinatra would return for Ronald Reagan in 1980. The Allman brothers were famous for Jimmy Carter in 1976.

Not all presidential cycles were responsible for celebrities in 1944 or 1960 or 2024. And the Harris campaign was not the first to discover that the support of the largest stars on the planet does not guarantee a victory. Warren Beatty, Shirley Maclaine, Peter Paul and Mary Hoffman could not save George, Alan Alda, Julie Christie and Duston Lennnons Hoffman could not save George McGoverns and Julie Christie. Richard Nixon's vocal condemnation did not prevent the re -election of the Republican.

In addition, there are many documented cases where celebrities go into politics and turn against fires. The Congress Republicans criticized the FDR during the Second World War for consulting Sinatra, a simple Crooner who had been exempt from the project. (Some celebrities also receive criticism of inaction. Swift faced the counter couples so as not to show up for women of women in 2017). Other Avals, such as Clint Eastwoods Awkward monologue supporting Mitt Romney to the RNC 2012, do nothing to help the local or endowry.

All this is a sober reminder that voters are more influenced by economic variables and partisanary than by a sea of ​​contradictory celebrities of opposite political parties.

If celebrities are ineffective in this type of plea, why do they do it? Many of them are perfectly aware that their fame gives them a bigger megaphone than the average citizen for the best and for the worst.

Time will say how much Trump is invested here. He does not seem to have real evidence of reprehensible acts. But again, it's not really the point. Trump transforms criticism into fuel for cultural wars, strengthening his fundamental support and exploiting political divisions to his own advantage. Celebrities should not be intimidated by his tactic if something, Springsteen seems to savor this moment, but they should be ready for them.

