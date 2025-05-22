Half of Turkish companies in red because the central bank holds the rate line





(May 21): Turkish companies that once supported central banks return to Orthodox monetary policy now signal widespread losses as the loan of almost 50% and fears of hard growth. Of the 539 companies that disclosed the benefits of the first quarter, 269 said net losses, according to Bizim Menkul, against 206 a year earlier. Meanwhile, 12 -month profit margins, a measure of a profit of the company compared to its income, for the Benchmark Bist 100 index fell to 4.1% at the end of March. This is the lowest point since the last quarter of 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The ignition of profits reflects the assessment of one of the longest periods of tight policy in decades, testing the limits of the endurance of Turkish companies. The central bank has reversed a cycle of interest rate reduction following a political shock in March, hoping for hopes for the more loose financial conditions among companies now forced to refinance short -term debt at higher commercial rates of 60%. The strain is also aggravated by the inflation accounting rules introduced in 2024 after the three -year -old cumulative price index exceeded 100%. Teb Investment estimates that companies subject to new accounting standards have seen net income diving 73% in the first quarter compared to the previous year. Although inflation accounting makes it difficult to compare the profits, the benefits of the company in the first quarter suggest significant weakness and it is probably the lowest quarter since the second quarter of 2021, when the Pandemic COVID-19 was at its peak, said Erdem Kayli, director of research at Teb Investment in Istanbul. S&P Global warned last month that the stricter liquidity and the increase in refinancing costs weigh on the prospects for profitability, investment and growth of Turkish companies. The companies had initially welcomed the Orthodox policies introduced almost two years ago, hoping that they would open the way to the stability of currencies and disinflation, which would then allow reductions in sustained rate by 2025. But market disturbances in March triggered the imprisonment of the imprisonment of the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu, Main main erdogans for the main bank. The reference rate increased from 42.5%to 46%, while banks were increasingly funded by the central bank thanks to its higher loan rate of 49%, effectively bringing interest rates to the place where they were about a year ago. Eyes are now on Thursday, when Governor Fatih Karahan should reveal the latest inflation inflation forecasts and provide advice on the question of whether tight monetary conditions will remain even longer. A slowdown in inflation lost the momentum in April, annual inflation fell to 37.9%, against 38.1% per month earlier. The Central Bank officials have planned that inflation will become 24% by the end of the year, but the current trajectory suggests that price growth can remain higher. Bloomberg Economics expects any revision to remain disappointing in relation to market expectations. Earlier this month, economists from Bank of America said Turkey could go to a hard landing, citing the current macro-position. The PMI manufacturing has remained below the neutral brand 50 for 13 consecutive months and economic confidence has fallen at its lowest level since September. But not all indicators underline a slowdown: non -efficient loan ratios remain in the acceptable banking thresholds and the unemployment rate is at historical stockings, although there are signs of deterioration on the job market. One of the largest conglomerates of turkeys plans to sell assets and dismiss staff, while the oldest in the country has reduced 13% of its workforce. Eminent business leaders also express concerns about prolonged tightening. The latest measures, starting with the increase in rates and the more strict money markets, means new stress in the real sector, said Erdal Bahcivan, president of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce at the start of this month. Led in a period that is difficult to resist. The vice-government of the central bank, Cevdet Akcay, said that interest rates will have to remain high longer, unless individuals and businesses have the faith that the Central Bank undertakes to slow down inflation and adjust their purchasing and pricing models. It is difficult to endure for any business and therefore the central bank will have to reduce rates to help mitigate this pressure, said Burak Cetenceker, head of funds in Strateji Portfoy in Istanbul.

