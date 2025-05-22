



We knew it was a bore and a boor. We have now learned that Donald Trump is an honorary boer.

When he turned his attention to South Africa on Wednesday, it is not surprising that the American president who was prosecuted for discrimination against the black apartments applicants, called for the death penalty for the Central Park Five, pushed the false assertion that Barack Obama was born in Kenya, referred to Haiti and the African nations like countries of Shithole, and to blame an air accident on Enracted for white people.

Trump had threw a trap for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in his oval and seeing gold office. After 20 minutes of relative jokes, the illusion of Trumps that a white genocide occurs in South Africa has inevitably raised its ugly head.

Ramaphosa said that listening to the stories of South Africans would help her counterpart to understand better. But then, with his captive audience, Trump became a claim and ordered his staff to reduce the lights and activate a large screen. He was like a bad guy, surprising guests with harmful gas or a doomsday machine.

Natalie Harp, an assistant from the White House known as a human printer because she prints favorable newspaper cuttings to attract him attention, has taken action. She connected a laptop on television and played a video that showed that South African opposition politicians Jacob Zuma and Julius Malema singing songs from the apartheid era on the set of Boers, a term that refers to farmers or Afrikaners.

Then came images of drones allegedly showing Afrikaner tombs marked by white crosses. Then Trump brandished a wreath of newspapers on recent murders in South Africa, mumbled darkly: death, death, death, horrible death. Between the two men, a bust of Winston Churchill, who covered the Boers war as a journalist and was detained as a prisoner in Pretoria.

Poor Ramaphosa had to sit and take it as the terrible truth was born: it had been Zelenskyyd. The last time Trump pulled an ambush like this, his weapon was the vice-president, JD Vance, the intimidation and the reprimand of the chief of Ukraine.

This time, Vance was content to remain silent, wearing an absurdly long red tie and launching with a threat like an attack dog stretching a leash. The defense secretary, the defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, joined Gormless, and the commercial secretary, Howard Lunick, looks without Gormanne. Behind them, the billionaire of South African origin Elon Musk, overflowing variously with boredom and contempt.

But Ramaphosa had learned that Trumps' lessons are trying to transform diplomacy into a series of reality TV. Frances Emmanuel Macron, Britains Keir Starmer and Canadas Mark Carney all directed the glove of television cameras in the oval office, serving in an expert way a sycophance sandwich that combines flattery frossaise with a little fat

In addition, Ramaphosa knows the Trumps type and was not going to be intimated by white supremacy. He was born from a police sergeant and a domestic worker and grew up under the violent regime of racial apartheid. He was arrested after leaving a student demonstration in college and served 11 months for isolation. He founded a national mines union and became a acolyte of Nelson Mandela in the liberation struggle.

He flattered Trump by calling the South Afrase economy tiny compared to the USS, but who is the larger man?

It must have been difficult for Ramaphosa to take when Trump, buzzing about the persecution of white farmers, said: now I will say, apartheid: terrible. It was the greatest threat. It was reported all the time. It is sort of the opposite of apartheid.

But Ramaphosa had prepared his own ambush. Starmer may have brought an invitation to meet the king, but Ramaphosa knew that Trump likes nothing more than golf, so he brought the gift of a large book on the South African golf courses. More importantly, he had a white cavalry, including the Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen and the Golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen.

There were also the richest South Africans, the magnate of luxury products Johann Rupert, both Whitespaining and the wealth that please the two languages ​​that Trump understands.

We have many deaths, but also of all levels, white farmers, said Rupert, saying that the country needs technological help from Musk Starlink, and even to recall how his wife loved the JD vances Hillbilly Elegy book.

Trump had not succeeded in hectaphosa in the submission and, like an intimidator, withdrew his frustration from the journalist of NBC, Peter Alexander, that he marked a fool for asking his plan to accept a $ 400 million plane from Qatar.

Why did a country give a plane to the United States Air Force? Rhetorically asked Trump. So they could help us because we need an Air Force One. This is what this idiot speaks, after seeing something where thousands of people died.

Ramaphosa prohibited: I'm sorry, I don't have an airplane to give you.

Trump, with a model model on the table in front of him, replied: I want you to do it. I would take it. If your country offered the United States air force an airplane, I would take it.

Ok, Ramaphosa replied, trying to keep a right face.

Like Macron, Starmer and Carney before him, he had survived Washingtons Trial by Television.

