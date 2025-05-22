Donald Trump ambush in South African ambush at the White House meeting by playing an alleged “genocide” video | World News





Donald Trump set an ambush to the president of South Africa at a meeting of the White House by playing a video allegedly showing proof of a “genocide” of white farmers in the African country.

The American president, who welcomed the leader Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval office, said that the images showed the tombs of more than a thousand white farmers and “it is a terrible view … I have never seen anything like it. These people are all killed”.

After a first friendly conversation where Mr. Trump complimented the South African golfers in the room, a montage of clips was played while Mr. Ramaphosa was seated quietly and especially without expression. He said later: “I would like to know where it is because it [the alleged burial site in the video] I have never seen “.

Image: Donald Trump met Cyril Ramaphosa in the oval office. Pic: AP

The lights have been attenuated in the oval office while the clips were shown, including South African officials who call for violence against white farmers.

The scene in the heart of the White House administration recalled Mr. Trump's ambush from President Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in February.

But later, as he left after about three hours at the White House, Mr. Ramaphosa insisted that his meeting with Trump was “very good”.

And he told a press conference: “There is simply no genocide in South Africa.”

The Official White House account on X displayed the images that have been shown in the oval office, saying that it was “proof of persecution in South Africa”.

South Africa has rejected the allegation that whites are disproportionately targeted by crime.

The clips included one of the communist politicians Julius Malema playing a controversial anti-apartheid song which includes words on the death of a farmer.

Trump accused South Africa not to tackle the murder of white farmers.

“We have a lot of people who feel persecuted, and they come to the United States. We therefore take many places … if we think there is persecution or genocide in progress,” said the American president, specifically referring to white farmers.

He added: “People flee South Africa for their own security. Their land is confiscated and, in many cases, they are killed.”

By referring to the people of the clips, Mr. Trump said: “These are people who are civil servants and they say … Kill the white farmer and take their land.”

The American president then showed printed copies of press articles which, according to him, showed white South Africans who had been killed, saying “death, death” when he crossed them.

He added an article: “Here are burial sites everywhere, all white farmers are buried.”

Image: Mr. Trump held press articles. Pic: AP

The South African leader rejects allegations

Mr. Ramaphosa rejected the accusations of Mr. Trump, by replying: “What you have seen, the speeches that have been made is not a government policy. We have a multipartite democracy in South Africa that allows people to express themselves, political parties to respect various policies.

“And in many cases, or in some cases, these policies do not support government policy.

“Our government policy is completely, completely against what it [a person in the video montage] said, even in Parliament. And they are a small minority part which is authorized to exist in terms of constitution. “”

An uncomfortable meeting where the facts were rejected as a difference in opinion

The screens, the visuals and the prefiguration of President Trump are mentions of a “bloodbath” apart from one thing – this ambush has been planned.

While the howls of anxiety and violent rhetoric resounded in the oval office, President Ramaphosa increased his neck with a severe expression to monitor the “proof” of a “white genocide” repeatedly refuted in his country.

He only questioned to question the location of the videos – to which Mr. Trump responded, almost with a “duh” in the tone of the voice, “South Africa” ​​- then pushed to order his team to check them.

It was the singular point of the outright distrust of the leader of South Africa in an uncomfortable meeting where the facts were rejected as a difference in opinion and obsolete videos were played as a new one.

For the rest of the meeting, the former chief negotiator of Nelson Mandela remained calm and played the charming offensive – using Mr. Trump's ego with each sharp turn while maintaining that black South Africans are disproportionately affected by the country's painful murder rate.

Charming and calm can look like dull knives in this sword fight, but are necessary for peacekeeping at a meeting where the 6 billion business is at stake.

South Africa has the most to lose in the deterioration of bilateral relations.

In just five months, the Trump administration has cut vital humanitarian aid, including HIV assistance, of which South Africa is the largest beneficiary; Expelled the ambassador of South Africa; And offered the status of white South African refugees because millions of black Africans suffer across the continent.

The potential futility of Mr. Ramaphosa's strategy has become the vision while the cameras rushed to the back of the oval office at the end of the meeting to show a Musk Elon with a stony face.

False pretensions of genocide White Genocide Musk have defended on X are now a powder barrel in American-South American relations, while working to obtain a Starlink license in his country of origin. A commercial strategy that even the emblematic negotiator of South Africa may not be able to face.

Mr. Ramaphosa also said behavior alleged by Mr. Trump: “We are completely opposed to this.”

The South African chief said that there was crime in his country and that the majority of the victims were black. Trump cut it and said: “The farmers are not black.” The South African president replied: “These are concerns that we are ready to talk to you about.”

Image: Mr. Trump and Mr. Ramaphosa looked at a screen where a video was read. Pic: Reuters Image: The video was shown at the meeting of the White House. Pic: AP follow the world

Trump canceled the aid, expelled the Ambassador of South Africa and refuge to the Afrikaners of the White Minority on the basis of claims of racial discrimination which, according to Pretoria, are baseless.

Experts in South Africa said that there were no evidence that the whites be targeted, although farmers in all races are victims of violent invasions in a country that suffers from a very high crime rate.

