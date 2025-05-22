Imran Khan injuring Imran Khan





An image not dated to the founder of PTI, Imran Khan. AFP / File

Islamabad: former Prime Minister Imran Khans, an erratic political position and contradictory declarations, the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) are confused, frustrated and more and more divided on the way of asking for political alleviation both for their imprisoned leader and the embraced party.

According to the media, the senior PTI leaders who met Khan in Adiala prison said on Tuesday that the former Prime Minister indicated his desire to open the dialogue canals with the military establishment. He would have given a green light to the party to explore the possibility of talks with the superior brass. However, he drew a clear red line, saying that no negotiations should take place in government or Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN).

However, in a clear torsion barely 24 hours later, Khan would have criticized the elevation of the chief of the Asim Munirs Marshal of the field. According to Khans Sisters, who visited him in prison on Wednesday, the founder of the PTI sarcastically noticed that instead of becoming Marshal in the field, Munnir should have declared himself king.

This latest comment sparked a new wave of dismay among the best Ptis ranks. A senior official, speaking under the cover of anonymity, asked how the party could continue a significant dialogue with the establishment when Khan continues to make fun of his first leadership.

Adding to the confusion, while Imran Khans' sister Aleema Khan made her critical remarks to the media, the president of the PTI, the lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, had already congratulated the general Munir for his elevation while speaking to the media earlier in the day.

There is no consistency in our approach, admitted a chief of frustrated PTI. He explained, was told one day by Khan, then something completely different the next. Even his sisters, perhaps ignorant of the implications, end up amplifying his emotional explosions.

Some high members of the PTI would have huddled privately to discuss the rebates of Khans' latest remarks, with several concerns expressed on how to proceed when even an internal consensus seems impossible under Khans's inconsistency. Interestingly, it appeared that last week, Khan had indicated the desire to allow the PTI to engage with the government after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs, an offer renewed for dialogue. But, the party's sources declared, during another lap towards Wednesday, Khan said that it was a misunderstanding – adding that he had never wanted the party to speak to the coalition led by the PMLN. He reaffirmed that even if the door remains open to interviews with the army, there will be no talks with the government.

What can we do in these situations? An initiate PTI deplored. Were stuck. Our leader says one thing, so says he didn't think it. And the public commentary on his family only adds fuel to the fire.

Khans' legal problems and political isolation continuing, the internal disarray of the parties reflects uncertainty. The fact that PTI can trace a way to follow agreed or if Khan itself will allow it, remains the question for a million dollars.

