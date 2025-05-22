THis week, after Sir Keir Starmer unveiled his new reset with the European Union, the most strident and most seized criticism came from a leader of the Conservative Party. Unfortunately, at least for the Conservative Party, he was not the leader they currently have.

Starmer, said Boris Johnson, had been revealed as the Gimpe d'Orange in Boue de Brussels. Assuming that he has no more direct experiences of such things, Johnson probably referred to the sex slave linked to leather held in a dungeon to Quentin Tarantinos pulp Fiction. Take out the Gimp, says a villain. Sleeping slept, said another. Well, I guess you just have to wake him up now, don't you want?

Needless to say, in the typical manner of Johnson, he was slightly informed, because that Gimp does not chew anything due to having a closed zip for a mouth. With an inaccurate hephenation line being a dangerous company, some readers can be slightly relieved to learn that it is not the Gimp which is orange but the ball. Without wishing to get bogged down too much in this area, the ball is mince by Bruce Willis. He knocks out the Gimp with a punch.

Anyway. On Wednesday, Johnson was back on the front of the Daily Mail, this time warning that Starmers Britain became a police state. These sparklers of the Johnsonian Richter scale occur from time to time, and he has never been clear if it is because he is on maneuvers, or someone else, or simply because he is bored. Anyway, it has an impact. Kemi Badenoch also criticized the Starmers agreement but no one cared very much about it. If she said that the Gimp's hangar looked disturbed.

According to a Yougov survey this week, the Conservatives are now the fourth most popular popular party, putting them behind liberal democrats for the first time since 2019, shortly before starting Theresa May. Really, however, their situation is much more sinky. At the time, at least the public was on the cross with them. Today, they are indifferent. As a party, at the moment, the conservatives have no significant role in our policy. Worse, it is difficult to conceive how it could change.

Responding to the Starmers agreement, alongside Priti Patel (which is apparently the Minister of Foreign Affairs) and Victoria Atkins (not sure, but you can look for it on Google as easily as possible), Badenoch conscientiously talked about broken promises, betrayal and national humiliation. Obviously, it could not approve it, because otherwise these few persistent Brexiteers who still consider the conservatives as their natural house would have been inclined to support the reform of the United Kingdom. Even by attacking the agreement, however, it is not as if it was less helping to reform because they have this argument and it is simply on a visit. His loss.

To understand how the conservatives have entered this disastrous state, I refer you to the wisdom of the great Terry Pratchett, who wrote a long time ago that you should never participate in kicks with a pig-epic. But, however, should not kiss a pig. His loss; The only reasonable option is to leave the fucking porc-epic alone.

But with the thorny threat of the reform, it's a bit late for that. This is why this crisis is so different as well as the most serious conservative misfortunes in the past. The public did not want what May sold, but at least she had something to sell. Likewise, William Hague, even Iain Duncan Smith. The Badenochs problem is not even an unattractive offer. It has no significant offer at all.

Today, the whole of the conservative policy is a response to the reform, and namely if they agree with them or are a little agreement with them. As such, the party is not attractive or for those who love the reform (because they already have a reform) or for those who do not (because they have everyone). It is not a plan to be like a reform but a little less.

The Doctor Evil may have called them the coke of the regime's reform. At best, it gives them a future relationship with a reform similar to that that Lib Dem have with work. A house mainly for delicates. A natural party of the junior coalition. And a new leader will not change this dynamic. Not even if his Johnson, with his orange balls.

Certainly, Johnson has a charisma and a mastery that is missing in Badenoch, it doesn't matter that he really needs to watch Pulp Fiction again. But it is also worth remembering that his great victory in 2019 was immeasurably helped by the Brexit party choosing to withdraw his candidates in the 317 seats that the conservatives then defended, which means that Johnson never had to fight against an enemy as a reform. In fact, it was Johnson, more than any other figure, who led the conservatives to this hole. Because, once again, if a vital part of your shtick is to present to you as a nigel fading for which people can really vote, then you are in hell an obligation once people decide to vote for the real place.

Today, a conservative party capable of prospering would be a conversation that faragists simply cannot join: on competence, tax, exports, business, moderation and a Burkean faith in the stability offered by courts and institutions. Alas, the current conservative party is not able to have this conversation either. Undoubtedly from 2016, and certainly from 2019, the successive leaders of the party served all this trend, often applauded by their own members. When we imagine today a party that could be led by David Cameron or George Osborne, not to mention Ken Clarke or Rory Stewart, it is a long way far from the party that the Conservatives currently have, or even the vast majority of them currently count.

To solve this problem, they must first want. Then, and only then, they can attack the Gimp. Should not be difficult. Sleeping sleeping.