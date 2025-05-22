Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm

A Meeting BetWeen Notorious Mob Boss Alaattin Akc and Ogn Samast, the Convicted Murderer of Armenian-Turbish Journalist Hrant Dink Both of Whom Were Released Early with the Help of the Government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Epitomizes The Current State of Govern where killers and mafia figures are used to sustain a climate of fear and impunity loved at suppressing dise and intimidating opponents, journalists and activists.

AKC, who received the authority of the government of Erdogan to manage the organized crime groups involved in activities such as drug trafficking in Turkey and the north of Cyprus, met Samast in November 2024 during a visit to the Black Sea region. They held their meeting in a hotel in the northeast province of Trabzon and then traveled together on the Georgian border.

Photos and video sequences of Reunion have shown that Samast addressing AKC as AMCA (uncle) and kissing the two symbolic gestures that transmit reverence, respect and allegiance. The meeting suggests that Samast is now under the protection of the famous boss of the crowd, which maintains close ties with the Erdogan government and its far -right partner, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

The show strengthens long-standing allegations according to which powerful elements within the Establishment of the security of turkeys protected by political and legal protection have been accomplices to orchestrate the assassination of journalist Dink in 2007, targeted for his critical opinions and his efforts to promote Turkish-Armenian reconciliation.

Dink has been systematically targeted by nationalist (milliyeti) and neo-nationalists (Ulusalc) networks in Türkiye. He was defamed by hostile media coverage and faced criminal charges from the Turkish authorities for allegedly insulted the state in his articles. His persecution was part of a broader campaign in Türkiye when one sanctioned by the National Security Council (Milli Gvenlik Kurulu), a dark institution that works as the real authoritarian nucleus of the country.

The Turkish intelligence agency, the MIT (Mill Stihbarat Tekilat), played a key role in promoting the events that led the murder of journalists. However, after almost two decades of legal battles, the government still protects the agency from all criminal responsibility. The MIT simulated ignorance in response to requests for justice of information related to the previous period and after the assassination of Dinks.

Dink was threatened deprived by the MIT, and the office of the governors of Istanbul refused him police protection, finally leaving him vulnerable to attacks despite clear, immediate and credible threats of murder and violence. Neither the officials of the Governors' Office nor the MIT officers involved in the threatening have never been the subject of an investigation.

Turkish prosecutors have limited their efforts to simply take depositions from the vice-governor Ergun GNGR, who participated in a 2004 meeting in the Governors of Istanbul during which Dink was threatened, as well as the director of the regional directorate of Mits Istanbul, Zel Ylmaz. In the end, prosecutors made a non-procedure decision, effectively protecting the two managers from any criminal responsibility.

Samast, then minor, was manipulated and nourished as the shooter in the assassination of Dinks. He was provided with a firearm, logistical support and information to carry out assassination in a district of Istanbul where he was not known. After his arrest, police from Samsun province treated him like a hero, posing for photos with him in front of a Turkish flag. The gendarmerie Intelligence Network which would have supported and facilitated murder has never been investigated in depth. In the end, the real brains that ordered the assassination have never been identified.

In several testimonials over the years, including one on March 6, 2024, Samast said that his co-conspirators Yasin Hayal and Erhan Tncel were both known to the Turkish authorities, Tunncel even serving as a informant for police intelligence. Samast said they have assured him several times that the Turkish state was behind him and that he had nothing to fear from the consequences of the murder.

The Turkish government protected Engin Din, who was head of police intelligence in Trabzon, the city where Samast lived and was radicalized. Documents have revealed that it was DIN who recruited Tunncel as a informator, met him frequently in his office and established a close relationship with the man who inspired the murder of journalists. Not only was DIN never been held responsible, but he was also rewarded by President Erdogan, who then appointed him director of the national police intelligence unit. He is currently head of the Ankara police service.

The Samasts judicial file is equally alarming. He was sentenced to 21 and a half years for murder, with an additional year and four months for carrying an illegal weapon. In prison, he committed other crimes, attacking guards with a contraband knife he had hidden in his cell and injured two officers in January 2017. For these offenses, he was sentenced to five years of conviction.

When the authorities decided to release Samast in November 2023, they justified the decision by quoting his alleged good behavior in prison, his capacity perceived to reintegrate into society and his eligibility for early release. In reality, Samast still had six years of his trouble to serve. While Turkish authorities regularly deny a leniency similar to political prisoners and journalists wrongly sentenced, a guilty murderer and a violent prisoner obtained preferential treatment and released early.

Another case in progress against Samast, involving accusations of membership in an armed group, was effectively canceled when the Supreme Court of Appeal judged that the limitation period had expired. This result suggests that Samast benefited from powerful protection against the Turkish government, allowing its early release when the people behind the murder judged the timing favorable.

A similar tactic was used to guarantee the release of the AKC of the prison in 2020, despite his sentence to a long sentence for several crimes, including murders committed as a notorious mafia chief. Devlet Baheli, chief of MHP and the political protector Akcs, praised him as a patriot and justified his actions within the framework of state duties.

The murder of dinks did not occur in a vacuum. It was the result of a deliberate witch hunt and a nationalist fervor, deliberately delighted by state actors, who created the environment for its assassination. The systematic efforts of the National Safety Council of turkey security in the early 2000s to amplify anti-minority feeling within the framework of a broader nationalist program played an important role in the path of the tragic path of journalists.

The government of Erdogans not only protected the authors, but also exploited the murder of Dinks as a tool of political vendettas particularly targeting the Glen movement, which it accuses of orchestrating almost all the major scandals and crimes of modern Turkish history. Despite the absence of any credible proof connecting the movement to the Dink affair, it continues to serve as a practical scapegoat in official stories.

Lawyers representing the Dink family argue that the authorities have not conducted an effective investigation into the events leading to the murder of Hrant Dinks. In a petition subject to the Supreme Court of Appeal in June 2022, they declared: “The events leading to the murder of Hrant Dinks were not the subject of an investigation, and those who organized and conducted the lynching campaign against him.

In addition, the Turkish judicial authorities have chosen not to pursue neo-nationalist personalities such as Veli KK, Kemal Kerinsiz and Oktay YLDRM, who were one of those who organized the lynching campaign against Dink. Lawyers challenged the decision of non-prostitution, but their efforts failed. These people, who were tried and convicted of various criminal accusations between 2008 and 2012, were all released from prison in 2014 following political interference and a secret alliance forged between Erdogan and the neo-nationalist network known as Ulusalclar.

Some officials involved in the plot to assassinate the journalist received explicit protection from the government. When Dinks lawyers asked the 14th first penal court to summon MIT agents to testify as witnesses in September 2020, the court rejected the request.

Likewise, an investigation into the office of the chief of general staff which published a severe declaration against Dink in February 2004, fueling the Lynchage against him was also canceled by the Turkish authorities. In September 2020, Dinks lawyers asked the court to investigate who in general staff contacted the head of MIT to threaten Dink at a meeting at the office of the governors of Istanbul in 2004, the reasons for the request for such a meeting and his planned objective. However, the court also rejected this petition.

In the end, the government reduced judicial affairs related to the murder of journalists, prevented the real brains from exhibiting and protected military, police and intelligence from legal responsibility, while exploiting the case to blame groups and unrelated individuals. Consequently, justice has never been done and responsibility has remained an elusive objective.

Meanwhile, Turkey remains a country where journalists even foreign journalists are faced with incessant oppression and repression, including imprisonment and criminal accusations made under the increasingly authoritarian Erdogans regime.