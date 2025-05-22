



Unlock the White House Watch watch newsletter for free

Your guide on what the second term for Washington, Business and the World means

Donald Trump attacked South African President Cyril Ramaphosa about his allegedly mistreatment country of white farmers during a White House television meeting on Wednesday in a scene with strong parallel to the February Oval Oval Office Boffe Boffe of the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

We have hundreds of people, thousands of people, trying to come to our country because they fear that they are killed and their land will be confiscated, the American president told Ramaphosa.

You have adopted laws that give you the right to confiscate land for any payment, you can take land for any payment, Trump has continued.

At one point, the American president took the unprecedented measure to project videos on the screens on the wall of the oval office pretending to show the persecution of white farmers, and brandished a thick wreath of media relationships on alleged crimes against the whites that he has held for television cameras, with a surprised Ramaphosa seated by his side.

He also referred to alleged separate sites where more than a thousand white farmers killed violently had been buried, adding: it is a terrible view that I have never seen anything like it.

The South African chief said that he wanted to know the location of the tombs before insisting that our constitution guarantees and protects the sacredness of land ownership.

And this constitution protects all the South Africans, he added.

Ramaphosa said he was willing to discuss the question of the alleged ill -treatment of white farmers with Trump, but stressed that most victims of crimes in South Africa were black.

The episode echoed the extraordinary confrontation of the oval office in February, when Zelenskyy was reprimanded by Trump and vice-president JD Vance before the media in the world.

Elon Musk, born in African, attended the meeting in the oval chip of the Somodevilla / Getty Images office

The subject of the premiere on anger is a South African law of agrarian reform which seeks to repair the injustices of apartheid and triggered a conspiracy theory to the American right that whites in South Africa are confronted with a genocide.

The newly enriched law allows the government to expropriate private land to the vast majority, the vast majority of which remains belonging to whites for public use. No compensation should be given in the cases judged by the courts as just and fair, although this day, this has never been invoked.

Washington is also angry with the genocide affair, South Africa has led the International Court of Justice against Israel for its actions in Gaza.

Since he took office in January, Trump has reduced aid to the country, has expelled his ambassador and threatened to boycott the G20 summit this year, which Pretoria is organizing.

He also offered asylum to a number of Afrikaner White families who claim to be victims of racial discrimination.

Pretoria says that the assertion that the government seized the land of white farmers and fueled violence against white landowners is inaccurate and does not recognize the deep and painful South Afrass.

In the perspective of the meeting in Washington, Ramaphosa has prepared to offer concessions in the United States, such as authorizing the preferential country for access to mineral resources and gas deposits, and the opening of South Afrass markets to American agricultural companies.

Pretoria also envisaged a compromise to allow Elon Musk, born in African, a frank critic of the Ramaphosas government which was present at the Oval Office, to exploit its Satellite Starlink Internet service in the country.

The Wednesday meeting started cordially, Trump describing Ramaphosa as a man really respected in many circles and the South African chief offering a resetting of relations between the two countries.

Ramaphosa said that he had brought a present to a present a book weighing 14 kg which presented the golf courses in South Africa, while apologizing that he had no plane to give you in reference to Jumbo’s offer of $ 400 million to the President.

Recommended

The inclusion of Ernie Els and Retief Goosen, acclaimed South African golfers, in his entourage was also an attempted favor of the famous American president who loves golf.

But the tone quickly degenerated when Trump turned to alleged violence against white farmers.

Ramaphosa has kept his composure throughout the exchange, urging the white members of his delegation, notably Els and John Steenhuisen, his Minister of Agriculture, who is the leader of the Democratic Alliance party to approach some of the accusations of Trumps Wilder.

There were times when you thought, oh, it is about to become a screaming match, said Khaya Sithole, lecturer at the University of Witwatersrand and well-known South African commentator, but Ramaphosa has acquitted himself to simply control himself.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/6ffa1af5-c778-4125-957a-3d89706acda2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos