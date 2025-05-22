Politics
The inaugural trial of the Chancellor of the UGM concerning the Jokowi diploma took place tomorrow
Sleman –
The district court of Sleman (PN) will hold tomorrow the inaugural trial of a civil prosecution concerning the 7th presidential diploma Joko Widodo (Jokowi). In this case, UGM has become the defendant.
The trial was filed by Ir Komardin and registered in the Sleman district court with number 106 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SMN dated May 5, 2025 with a classification of cases, namely the law against the law.
“The trial will take place on Thursday, May 22, 2025,” said the vice-president of the district court of Sleman Agung Nugroho during his journalists on Wednesday (05/21/2025).
Agung said the civil trial would be chaired by chief judge Cahyono. The agenda of the inaugural hearing will be to present the plastered parts.
“The bailiff has summoned the parties. We generally make the first trial by the jury will carry out an inventory of the parties, the administration. The applicant and the defendant,” he explained.
Later, if there are parties that are not present at the first trial, the jury will postpone the hearing. Conversely, if all the parties later are present, the test will continue until closed mediation.
“If everything comes, the panel of judges opens a forum for mediation. However, if the parties are not present, the panel of judges will automatically try to recall,” he concluded.
To note, the Defendant in this Case is the rector of gadjah Mada University, deputy rector 1 of Gadjah Mada University, Deputy Rector 2 of Gadjah Mada University, Deputy Rector 3 of Gadjah Mada University, Deputy Rector 4 of Gadjah Mada University, Dean of the Facity of Forestry, University, Head of the Faculty of Faculty of Gadjah Mada University, and Ir. Kasmudjo.
Particularly reported, the controversy of the authenticity of the diploma of Joko Widodo or Jokowi was continued at 69 Billions of RP before the district court of Sleman. The trial was due to the fact that the UGM was considered silent and that the agitation linked to this diploma was considered to have an effect on the stability of the Indonesian economy.
“So what is suspected now is a false thesis, a false diploma is now in order not to become noisy in this country, we will prove it by the court, because of this country, it becomes noisy, it is the value of the Rupiah that we have dropped, if it dropped all the sectors,” said Komardin.
According to Komardin, since the question of the Jokowi diploma, the Indonesian economy has become more and more crushed. The exchange rate of the roupire is also increasingly collapsed. This then made Komardin Sue Ugm with a large nominal.
“Yes, I therefore demanded that the equipment for the losses of equipment or 69 billions of rupees, the intangible losses were of RP 1000 Billions. Yes, that is the reason, you imagine 2 years ago, the value of the roupie is still 15,500 per dollar now 16,700s,” he said at the time.
The defenders of the Makassar offices said they had nothing to do with Jokowi. He just wanted the problem of this diploma to be solved and did not cause a national noise.
“So I have nothing to do with Jokowi, there is no business with what, anyway I just want to do a conducive situation,” he added.
