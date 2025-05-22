PM Modi to unveil projects worth 26,000 CR in Rajasthan today: Consult the full route here





PM Modi at Rajasthan today: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit the Rajasthan today, May 22. Modi will go to Bikaner and around 10:30 am and start his commitments with a Darshan at the Karni Mata Temple in Deshnoke, a press release from the government said. Around 11:00 am, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the refurbished Deshnoke station as part of the AMrit Bharat station program and the Bikaner-Mumbai Express train. Subsequently, he will lay the foundation stone, inaugurates and dedicates the nation several development projects 26,000 crores and also addresses a public service in Palana, according to the press release. Also read | Ruchi Gujjars Tribute to the PM Modnes at Cannes 2025 faces a backlash The Prime Minister will inaugurate practically 103 AMRIT stations redeveloped in 86 districts of 18 States and territories of the Union of India have developed at one more cost 1,100 crores. More than 1,300 stations are redeveloped with modern facilities, designed to reflect regional architecture and improve passenger amenities as part of the Amrit Bharat station, according to the press release. What is the scheme of the AMRIT BHART station? The AMRIT BHARD station scheme focuses on long -term planning, with improvements such as access to the station, hall areas, waiting halaments, improved lighting, modern ticketing systems and energy -efficient design. More than 1,300 stations are redeveloped with modern facilities, designed to reflect regional architecture and improve passenger equipment as part of the AMRIT BHARAT station. The inauguration marks a historic jump to the modernization of Indian railways, the government said. Fill in the list of stations Maharashtra: AMRIT stations are inaugurated in Maharashtra Are Amgaon, Chanda Fort, Chinchpokli, Dhule, Kedgaon, Lasalgaon, Lonand Junction, Murtizapur, Murtizapur Junction, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari Junction, Parel, Savda, Shahad, Shahad, Shahad, Wadaala Road. Uttar Pradesh: In Uttar PradeshBalrampur, Bareilli City, Bijnor, Fatehabad, Gola Gokarannath, Goverdhan, Govindpuri, Hathras City, Idgah Agra Junction, Izzatnagar, Karchana, Mailani Junction Chhapia, Ujhani will be inaugurated. Tamil Nadu: In Tamil Nadu Stations Chidambaram, Kulitturai, Mannargudi, Polur, Salpatti, Srirangam, St Thomas Mount, Tiurvananamalai, Vridhalam Junction are also part of the scheme of the Amrit Bharat station which will be inagulum by the PM. Gujarat: AMRIT stations are inaugurated in Gujarat Include Dakor, Derol, Hapa, Jamwanthali, Jamjodhpur, Kanalus Junction, Karamsad, Kosamba Junction, Limbdi, Mahuva, Mithapur, Morbi, Okha, Palitana, Rajula Junction, Saamakhial. Sihor Junction. Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram, Orchha, Seoni, Shajapur, Shri Dham Stations Madhya Pradesh will also be inaugurated. Road projects 4850 Core The Prime Minister will throw the basic stone of the railway line Churu-Sadulpur (58 km) and dedicate to the Suratgarh-Phalodi nation (336 km); Phulera-Degana (109 km); Udaipur-Himmatnagar (210 km); Phalodi-Jaisalmer (157 km) and electrification of the Samdari Rail line (129 km). Also read | PM Modi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi the 34th anniversary of death Moda will lay the foundation stone for the construction of three vehicle sub-skids, widening and strengthening national highways. He will also devote 7 road projects to Rajasthan. Road projects are worth 4850 crore, will facilitate the more fluid movement of goods and people. Highways extend to the Indo-Pakistani border, improving accessibility for security forces and strengthening India's defense infrastructure. He will lay the basic stone of electricity projects, including solar projects at Bikaner and Nawa in Didwana Kuchaman, and transmission systems for the evacuation of Power Part B Powergrid Sirohi Transmission Ltd and Part E Powergrid Mewar Transmission Ltd. Also modify electricity projects, including the solar project at Bikaner, the transmission system for the evacuation of Powergrid Neemuch and the Bikaner complex, an increase in transformation capacity to Fatehgarh-II, which will cause clean energy and reduce carbon emissions. The inauguration marks a historic jump to the modernization of Indian railways. Modis will throw the foundation stone, inaugurate and devote 25 important projects of state across Rajasthan to improve infrastructure, connectivity, power supply, health services and the availability of water in the state. These include the installation of foundation stone and dedication to the project nation to improve and maintain 12 state highways covering a total length of more than 750 km 3,240 crore; A new expansion as part of the program includes an additional 900 km of new highways. Also read | Who was Mr. Srinivasan? The veteran nuclear scientist dies at 95 He also inaugurated nursing colleges in Rajsamand, Pratapgarh, Bhilwara, Dholpur who will play a key role in improving health infrastructure in the state. He will also lay the foundation stone and devote to the nation various infrastructure projects in water in the region, including the rural water supply and fluorosis attenuation project in the Jhunjhunu district, restructuring urban water supply plans in 7 cities in the Pali District under Amrut 2.0, among others.

