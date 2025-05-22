Claudia Sheinbaum? | Notice

Could it be a response from the government of Claudia Sheinbaum? The world is discussed in the BSQUEDA of an economic model that reconciles growth with social balance. Irreconcilable opposites so far, except in short and occasional moments. Currently, after a long period of globalization and neoliberalism, in which the PNDULO favored the growth of those above, wreaking havoc on those below, the ghost of populism crosses the planet.

Left or right charismatic characters, generally foreigners Among the traditional political class, they draw elections of resentment accumulated among the remains. Llmense Trump, Boris Johnson, Bolsonaro, Lula, Lpez Obrador, Bukele or Milei, tried to govern against the hair of the institutional order built in the last DCADAS.

Each with their own style, sought to introduce changes in favor of the popular sectors that have chosen them, some with Little Xito, others with certain results. However, it should be recognized that this pendulum impulse in favor of social redistribution has not been favorable to growth. LPEZ OBRADOR has managed to withdraw 9 million Mexicans from poverty, but the economy stagnated practically throughout sexnenium (0.8% average annual rate than population growth). In the case of Boris Johnson and Bolsonaro, the result was even worse, because they did not get one thing or the other, and it is also Trump's impact in the United States.

In short, the world seems to have no answer for this double dismantling with a social and regional balance. This is why the experience of Mexico can be interesting. Our step has a singularity. In what sense? In other pass, the charismatic populist attempt is still underway, in others, he was defeated in the polls (Boris Johnson and the first Trump), in Brazil to a right populism to the left. In Mexico, on the other hand, the charismatic LDER was replaced by a professional image, Claudia Sheinbaum, really concerned about the growth of the PAS.

Excel with excel Y CEO of public administrationI entitled previous articles to designate this unusual mixture of ideological engagement covered with a modern, rational and scientific approximation. Attributes, these, which was common to find in the governments of tecks ​​favorable to the neoliberal model which proliferates in Latin America in the past twenty years; But absent in the wave of populist LDERES that took power in the last LUSTRA (LULA, EVO MORALES, LPEZ OBRADOR, CORREA, HUGO CHVEZ, PETRO, among others). The first lack of social conscience in their wake of privilege the economy of politics, the latter have disadvantaged the growth of their eagerness to subordinate the economy to politics.

Can Claudia Sheinbaum offer something different from this dichotome? I hope, because Mexico reaches a limit. The levels of inequality of our APs are among the most pronounced in Western passes (just at the level of certain nations of Central and African America) and, unless it is attached, the risk of social instability is considerable. But, at the same time, there is no public income that achieves better distribution if we do not promote sustained growth in employment. Neither of the two pindes solves the problem in themselves. Distribution without growth is not possible with regard to LPEZ OBRADOR; The purchasing power has increased thanks to social spill and the increase in the minimum wage; But public finances do not give much more. On the other hand, any growth that does not produce better distribution will end up with overwhelming social peace. In 2018, non-conformity finds that we are expressed in the polls; In 2024, Hope received six years, but such a bonus not to be indefinite, because he clearly shows the requirements of the masterful union of the CNTE, for example, greater than the possibilities of the government.

With Sheinbaum, Mexico has a double advantage over the other nations that have crossed this Bscéda of populist carcter. On the one hand, it is a relay which maintains its intact popularity, which offers large mregines of legitimacy to introduce changes. It is not a small thing, because the mayor of the governments of the world suffers from high levels of disapproval. In a recent Slavoj Iek interview, the provocative of Slovenian films, refuses that for the convulsive era that we live the governments of charismatic populism, we love it or not, they are more effective for making rapid and effective decisions than traditional democratic governments, in swerry in paralyzing consultations and counterweights. The fact that the 4T also has great popularity is an operational bonus.

The challenge for Claudia Sheinbaum lies in the fact that the concentration of the power necessary to influence social distribution, often against the market which generates inequalities, does not inhibit growth. Break to the trend in which popular governments seem trapped, not very conducive to private investment and, therefore, to the generation of jobs.

In this regard, it will be necessary to say that the professional career and personality of Sheinbaum offer moderate optimism.

Critics 4T can say that the only way to generate investments is through an initiative closest to the private sector. They do not seem to see the risk that this option triggers instability. The particular opportunity that Mexico has today lies in the popularity of a government which, for the moment, does not cover the risk of being exceeded by the left. An approach to capital can be authorized with all the political legitimacy offered by its popularity. A Opportunity window This may not extend indefinitely.

To square the circle, reconciling opposite (growth with distribution) is not a simple task and there is no guarantee that the second floor of the 4T has substantial progress in this difficult route. And, however, he has forces in sight. Also threats: Trump, insecurity, unfavorable economic context, enemies inside. But that's another article.