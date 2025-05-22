



May 21, 2025, 4:34 p.m.

Washington – President Donald Trump honored the NCAA 2025 basketball champion Florida Gators at the White House on Wednesday, proclaiming that “less teams would have collapsed” during his match victory for the title.

“It seemed badly,” said Trump, noting that Houston led up to 12 points in a match that Florida won 65-63 in San Antonio in April. “Did you think you were going to win?”

The Florida (36-4) won four victories in the head in six victories of March Madness. The Gators led the final for a total of 64 seconds, including the last 46 ticks of a competition that was in limbo to the final sequence.

Publisher's choice

Trump said that Alijah Martin was doing two free throws to place the Gators to stay with 46.5 seconds to play, and asked Martin if he was nervous.

“The lower teams would have collapsed,” said the president.

Florida obtained the third title of the basketball program, and Trump noted that it was the only school to have a trio of NCAA titles in this sport and in football. When the Gators basketball team won consecutive NCAA titles in 2006 and 2007, the team visited President George W. Bush at the White House.

Wednesday's sea ceremony presented the best leaders of the Trump administration in Florida, including Prosecutor General Pam Bondi and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Mentioning Rubio, Trump said that there was “no bigger fan of Florida”.

Florida's male basketball coach Todd Golden presents President Donald Trump with a jersey with his name while Trump welcomed the Gators to celebrate their 2025 NCAA 2025 championship at the White House on Wednesday. SOMODEVILLA / GETTY Images chip

The senses of Florida, Rick Scott and Ashley Moody were also on site, as well as members of the Assorted State and the former Florida football competition, Tim Tebow. Trump described Tebow “as a academic player, perhaps the best of all time” and said that he was a big fan despite the fact that Tebow spent part of his professional career with the NFL New York Jets.

The team gave Trump a signed basketball and a n ° 47 jersey with their name on the back. The president also welcomed the Gators coach, 39, Todd Golden, as “big” and “young” joking “, boy, I would like to be his agent”.

Last year, President Joe Biden organized a joint ceremony honoring the male and female basketball winners of the NCAA, honoring the South Carolina and Connecticut.

Since his entry into office in January, Trump has welcomed a series of championship teams, including the Eagles of Philadelphia winning Super Bowl. His April Ceremony in Rose Garden with the NCAA football champion, the Ohio State Buckeyes, is best known for vice-president JD Vance, graduate of Ohio State and Buckeye fan, excavating the team's trophy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/story/_/id/45258621/trump-praises-gators-resilience-white-house-visit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos