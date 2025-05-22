



South African golfer Ernie Els is expected to join President Cyril Ramaphosa for a meeting with Donald Trump in the White House on Wednesday in order to repair the fractured links with the American president who loves golf.

Since its inauguration, Trump has reduced all the aid in South Africa, has threatened to boycott the G20 summit of this year that Pretoria welcomes and falsely accused Ramaphosa of having presided over a genocide of white farmers.

In the middle of the inner concern that he risks the type of public disguise endured by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in February, Ramaphosa plans to offer concessions. They include authorization for preferential access to the United States to mineral resources and gas deposits and opening the South Afrase market to American agricultural companies, officials said.

Pretoria also envisaged a compromise to allow Elon Musk, born in African, a frank critic of the government of Ramaphosas, to exploit its Internet service by Satellite Starlink in the country, they said.

However, commercial talks are largely considered to be less important than the broader question of the relationship of the relationship. In this spirit, ELS, 55, who won four of the major golf championships was recruited in the delegation, illustrating the unconventional ways of which the countries of Trumps Crosshairs have sought to court it.

The guy who pulled this over the line was Ernie, said a South African who helped publicize on Wednesday.

Trump meets ELS at the end of the presidents Cup, played between an American and international team, in 2017 Susan Walsh / AP

The people involved in preparations said that South Africa had studied Japan's success in golf diplomacy at the start of Trumps at first sight, when the Minister of the Prime of the time, Shinzo Abe, charmed the president during a round in 2017. The accompanying people was ELS.

The presence of golfers would help the South Africa to cause twice, a person from the feast of Ramaphosas suggests: Els knows and is appreciated by Trump, and his life story reflects how far a genocide that many Afrikaners prospered in the post-Apartheid era.

Another veteran South African golfer, the 89-year-old Gary player also played regularly with Trump, who gave him the presidential freedom medal in 2021. According to a South African government advisor, the player spoke to Ramaphosa in the way of working with the President but is not on a trip.

The meeting of the oval office is considered with a deep anxiety in South Africa, where it is considered the most important international meeting of Ramaphosas seven years in power.

Pretoria was dismayed by the assets with the repeated dissemination of conspiracy theory that white farmers in South Africa are faced with a genocide. The South Afras in Washington have dropped in recent years, according to aid from the American Congress, thanks to its non-critical position towards Moscow and Tehran and its case of the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide during the war in Gaza.

Unconventional diplomacy is all the more vital for Pretoria, because the last Ambassador of the South Africans was expelled in March after having described administrative policies as supremacists.

The South Africa ambassador expelled the United States Ebrahim Rasol arrives in Cape Town in March ESA Alexander / Reuters

The South Afrass package of offers probably includes restrictions on softening access to American poultry and pork exports, as well as the opening of opportunities for mining companies to develop helium deposits and critical minerals, according to South African officials.

We believe that we can have a comfortable relationship that would make the two parties believe that commercial cooperation is good and does not bow aside, the Minister of Planning, Surveillance and Evaluation told The Financial Times, without confirming details. We need America. They also need us.

South African officials accept that the USS African Growth and Opportunity Act, which authorizes many exports from the country and certain other African states, free access to the American markets, will not be renewed during its expiration in September.

It would be a blow for the South Afrase economy at a time when it increases to just over 1%. As part of the proposed agreement, South Africa seeks to protect its car exports. But diplomats fear that the trade agreement has been prepared at lightning speed and has undergone minimum early planning.

Afrikaner South African refugees arrive last week at Dulles airport near Washington Julia Demaoree Nikhinson /

Musk, prevails over the billionaire councilor, has further ignited tensions, castigating the laws on the economic empowerment of black South Afrass as openly racist.

Aiming to repair the economic injustices of apartheid by giving issues in companies to entities belonging to blacks, the bee laws have been, he suggested, an insurmountable obstacle to its investment in the country.

South African officials report that there is an alternative to give participation, by investing in training or infrastructure. Ramokgopa said there were avenues and attenuating authorities who had done their best to remedy it, she added, without specifying the case of musks.

The meeting will be a high challenge test of Ramaphosas the legendary charm and the cunning negotiation skills.

The United States hosted last week the first batch of 59 Afrikaners as part of a new controversial refugee program of the Trump administration. The officials fear that Ramaphosa will be publicly faced with the complaint of the genocide and will have to decide how to refute it without exasperating his host.

One person in his delegation said they could prevent such a line of attack by openly asking for security aid from all South Africans. While some white farmers have been murdered, South Africa is a violent country, where proportionally and in real terms, most of the victims are blacks.

The president can be very calm when he must be, but the risk of provocation is serious, said a diplomat. The problem is that if Ramaphosa is seated there and does not react, how does it rest in South Africa?

The representatives of the ELS and the player did not respond to requests for comments.

