Imran says ready for talks, but not to conclude an agreement – newspaper





Islamabad: the founder and former Prime Minister of PTI, Imran Khan, said that he was ready to speak to those who have power, in the best interest in the country.

He made these remarks at a meeting with his lawyers in Adiala prison. The conversation was shared from the former Prime Minister imprisoned from the X account.

Mr. Khan said the nation was to remain vigilant because the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi can decide to attack Pakistan at any time to satisfy its national audience. He said that the nation should remain united and that the voice of the masses should be heard.

Mr. Khan said he had always said that he was ready to speak to those who had power, in the best interest in the country. However, he said that talks should be for the restoration of the Constitution, the rule of law, judicial independence. The former Prime Minister declared that he did not want any agreement or installation for himself.

Warns Modi can order another misadventure to please BJP supporters

He also declared that negotiations with the government would be useless because it had no power or authority.

Mr. Khan also declared that he was unfortunate that the people who came to the street on May 9 were punished to change their story. He said that Dr. Yasmeen Rashid and Andleeb Abbas were in the same vehicle and held a spouse, but later the one who changed the position was released and that others were in prison. He said Shah Mehmood Qureshi was under pressure to record a statement against him [Imran Khan] In the case of figure but now punished as he refused to do.

The former Prime Minister said that his sisters had informed him of the first interview of his sons Qasim and Suleman, who was appreciated by the masses.

Pti protest outside the IHC

Meanwhile, the former president of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, said that all the affairs against the founder of the PTI and his workers were baseless, affirming that the judiciary should ensure that decisions are made to merit.

Addressing a protest by parliamentarians from the PTI outside the High Court of Islamabad, Mr. Qaiser said they had gathered to demand justice for their leader and their party workers.

He pointed out that even before the announcement of the court verdicts, the results seemed to be known to the public, raising questions about transparency. He allegedly alleged that the judiciary planned to distribute seats reserved for the PTIS among the benches of the Treasury, which, he said, was a blatant violation of the Constitution.

He urged the chief judge of Pakistan and the leaders of all the high lessons to maintain the dignity and independence of the judicial system.

He also declared that the 26th constitutional amendment had compromised the judicial system in Pakistan and judged that PTI would dispute it at each forum.

Posted in Dawn, May 22, 2025

