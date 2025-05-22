Imran Khan again decreases polygraph and legal medicine tests in the midst of an in -law investigation





The former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), the founder, Imran Khan, has once again refused to undergo polygraph, photogrammetric and vocal correspondence tests, despite requests from the investigative authorities.

According to familiar sources with the issue, this marks the second consecutive day that Imran Khan refused to cooperate with the investigation team based in Lahore, who went to Rawalpindi to carry out medico-legal tests linked to several legal cases. Instead of appearing for the tests, the founder of PTI submitted a written declaration explaining his position.

In his declaration, Imran Khan has cited legal concerns, declaring that eight of his requests for release under deposit are currently pending before the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He expressed his suspicion that the authorities are trying to use these forensic procedures to imply it falsely. “The reason behind these tests seems to be politically motivated rather than legally necessary,” he said in his written response.

As for the law application, the DSP Javed Asif highlighted the importance of these tests for the integrity of the current survey. He noted that the founder of PTI had to participate in polygraph tests as well as a photogrammetric and vocal analysis, which are crucial to check the authenticity of the evidence available.

“Without these tests, it becomes extremely difficult to move forward with the investigation. These are essential tools to confirm whether materials and allegations are valid,” he said.

It should be mentioned that an investigation team of 13 Lahore police members has been parked in Rawalpindi for two days. Their visit is part of a survey of at least 11 cases related to incidents that occurred in Lahore on May 9. The team had planned forensic tests as part of their wider warrant.

Despite Imran Khan's lack of cooperation, police officials remain determined to complete the investigation. However, they recognize that the refusal to participate in tests poses an important obstacle in determining the precision of forensic evidence and conclusive conclusions.

