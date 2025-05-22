Trump confronts the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, in the oval office, shows alleged proofs of genocide





President Donald Trump and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa joined the Blanche House on Trump's false allegations of “genocide” against South African white farmers on Wednesday.

In a rare scene in the oval office, Trump had the lights that were reduced to play videos on a television instructor who, according to him, supported his allegations. Ramaphosa seemed surprised by the ambush and sometimes said that he had not seen what was broadcast. The supply of videos played remains unknown.

South African presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya later told the main correspondent for the White House in ABC News, Selina Wang, it was a “bad compilation of old videos” and a “complete lie”.

President Donald Trump meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the White House Oval Office, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Washington.

Trump also argued what he said was press articles on violent attacks on white Afrikaner farmers.

“I do not know, all of them are articles in the past few days, the death of people, death, death, death, horrible death,” said Trump.

Trump said that white South Africans “flee because of violence and racist laws.”

President Donald Trump meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the White House Oval Office, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Washington.

“It is in a way the opposite of apartheid. What is happening now is never reported. No one knows it,” he added.

Ramaphosa has rejected, saying that the clips of the speeches played by Trump “is not a government policy”. He and other members of the South African delegation said that speakers and their opinions were among the marginal extremist political groups.

“There is crime in our country. The people who are killed, unfortunately, thanks to criminal activities are not only whites, the majority of them are blacks,” said Ramaphosa.

The South African chief said it would take Trump “by listening to the voices of the South Africans” to change his point of view. The South African government vehemently challenged genocide accusations.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa approaches the opening session of the G20 Foreign Ministers of Foreign Ministers in Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, February 20, 2025.

“I would say that if there was a genocide of Afrikaner farmers, I can bet you that these three gentlemen would not be here, including my Minister of Agriculture,” said Ramaphosa. “He would not be with me. So that will take him, President Trump, listening to their stories, their point of view.”

Later Wednesday, Ramaphosa told journalists “that there is simply no genocide in South Africa”.

Ramaphosa said that a large part of violence in South Africa is due to its economy in difficulty, and “when the economy does not develop, when there is poverty, in the event of unemployment, one of the social evils that we obtain as derivative is the crime that is spreading in countries, not only in farms or rural areas, it is even in urban areas.”

“The question of whether what he calls as a genocide can be assimilated to the struggle,” he said. “And of course, that cannot be, because there is simply no genocide in South Africa. And of course, this is a question of the way we look at him.”

“We need more investment from the United States and need a more positive provision in the United States,” said Ramaphosa.

Sometimes Ramaphosa sought to direct the conversation with Trump to trade and economic investment, which, according to him, was the “real reason for being here”. But Trump has continuously talked about the treatment of white South Africans.

But when he supported what he wants Ramaphosa and his government to make Trump conceded: “I don't know”.

The South African president’s spokesman told Wang d'ABC that Ramaphosa “expected” to be confronted with a “show” by President Trump.

“You have seen how much the president calms Ramaphosa stayed all the time – it should tell you that it was not a surprise. At no time he lost his cool, he remained elegant, worthy,” said Magwenya.

Elon Musk, originally from South Africa and superior advisor to the president during his second term which also amplified false allegations of “white genocide”, was present for the visit of Ramaphosa to the White House.

Elon Musk looks at that President Donald Trump meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the White House Oval Office, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Washington.

Musk was seen standing behind a sofa and did not speak during the exchange between Ramaphosa and Trump.

“Elon is from South Africa. I don't want to involve it,” said Trump. “That's all I have to do. Put it in another thing. But Elon is from South Africa.”

“This is what Elon wanted,” said Trump, laughing.

Dozens of Afrikaner refugees arrived in the United States last week after their requests accelerated under an executive decree issued by Trump in February entitled “Adjusting to the blatant actions of the Republic of South Africa”.

The ordinance maintains that the South African government has adopted a law allowing it to “seize the agricultural property of ethnic minorities of ethnic minorities without compensation” in “shocking contempt for its” citizen rights “. It indicates that the United States does not provide aid or aid to the nation and that the United States” will promote the resettlement of Afrikaner refugees “.

The law adopted by South Africa cited by the administration aims to resolve land injustices established during apartheid. He indicates that the land can be expropriated in the public interest and in most cases must be subject to compensation, the amount of which must have been agreed by the owners or approved by the court. Experts say that the law is comparable to similar legislation worldwide concerning the eminent field.

Ramaphosa previously said that white South Africans who are reinstalled in the United States “did not correspond to the definition of a refugee”-someone who leaves his country for fear of being persecuted according to race, religion, nationality or political affiliation.

Trump was examined for the prioritization of Afrikaners while moving to restricting immigration elsewhere, especially in Afghanistan, Venezuela and Haiti.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was invited to defend the administration's position while testifying to a Senate panel on Tuesday.

“I think that these 49 people who came strongly felt that they were persecuted, and they exceeded all kinds of pigs that were to be checked,” said Rubio. “The president identified it as a problem and wanted to use it as an example.”

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginie said that he thought that the claim that there was the persecution of Afrikaner farmers was “completely specious” and noted that the United States had not let the black South Africans enter during apartheid.

“I think the United States has the right to allow in this country and to prioritize the allowance of who they want to allow it to be entered,” replied Rubio.

ABC News Shannon Kingston contributed to this report.

