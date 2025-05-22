The American president confronts the South African leader





Watch: “ lower the lights '' – How Trump -Ramaphosa's meeting took an unexpected turn

A meeting intended to appease tensions between the United States and South Africa has rather died while President Donald Trump put his counterpart on the defensive with affirmations that his nation's white farmers were killed and “persecuted”.

On Wednesday, a week after the United States granted asylum to nearly 60 Afrikaners – a decision that arranged South Africa – President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the White House to reset the relations of the countries.

Instead, Trump surprised Ramaphosa at a live press conference with largely discredited allegations of a “white genocide” in South Africa.

He played a video showing an exhibition during a demonstration of several crosses aligned on a road – saying that these were funeral sites for murdered white farmers.

Trump said he didn't know where in South Africa had been filmed. The crosses, in fact, are not real tombs, but seem to come from a demonstration in 2020 after an agricultural couple was killed in the province of Kwazulu-Natal. The organizers said at the time that they were an exhibition representing farmers killed over the years.

Before Wednesday's meeting at the White House, the South African chief stressed on Wednesday, stressed that improving trade relations with the United States was his priority. South African exports to the United States are facing a price of 30% once a break on new Trump import taxes ends in July.

Ramaphosa hoped to charm Trump at the meeting, bringing two famous South African golfers and offering him a huge book featuring the golf courses in his country.

The meeting intervened a few days after the arrival of 59 white South Africans in the United States, where they obtained refugee status. Ramaphosa said at the time that they were “cowards”.

However, the meeting of the oval office started cordially, until Trump asks that the lighting is lowered for a video presentation. The mood has changed.

The film presented the voice of the main South African opposition figure Julius Malema singing: “Turn the boer [Afrikaner]Draw on the farmer. “He then showed a field of cross, which the American president, speaking of images, said was a place of burial of white farmers.

He gave Ramaphosa what seemed to be impressions of stories of white people attacked in South Africa. Trump said he would seek an “explanation” for his guest on the allegations of white “genocide” in South Africa, which were largely discredited.

Ramaphosa responded to the songs of the opposition in the video, saying: “What you have seen – the speeches that have been made … It is not a government policy. We have a multi -party democracy in South Africa which allows people to express themselves.”

“Our government policy is completely against what it [Malema] Even said in Parliament and they are a small minority party, which is authorized to exist according to our constitution. “”

Watch: Trump welcomes Cyril Ramaphosa in South Africa to the White House

Ramaphosa said on Wednesday that he hoped Trump would listen to the voices of South Africans on this issue. He underlined the white members of his delegation, including the Golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen, and the richest man in South Africa, Johann Rupert.

“If there was a genocide, these three gentlemen would not be there,” said Ramaphosa.

Trump interrupted: “But you allow them to take land, then when they take the ground, they kill the white farmer, and when they kill the white farmer, nothing happens to them.”

“No,” replied Ramaphosa.

The American chief seemed to refer to what Malema and his party, which are not part of the government, had the power to confiscate the land of white farmers, which they do not do.

A controversial law signed by Ramaphosa earlier this year allows the government to seize private land without compensation in certain circumstances. The South African government claims that no land has yet been seized under the law.

Ramaphosa recognized that there was “crime in our country … People who are killed by criminal activities are not only whites, the majority of them are blacks”.

Referring to the video crosses, Trump said: “Farmers are not black. I am not saying it's good or bad, but farmers are not black …”

South Africa does not publish figures on breed-based crime, but the last figures show that nearly 10,000 people were murdered in the country between October and December 2024. Among these, one dozen were killed in agricultural attacks and out of 12, one was a farmer, while five were residents of the farm and four were employees, who were probably in black.

The allegations of genocide in South Africa have circulated among the right groups for years. In February, a South African judge rejected claims as “clearly imagined” and “not real”, when they govern themselves in a case of inheritance involving a donation to the white supremacist group.

While Trump pressed the problem, Ramaphosa remained calm – and tried to work his charm by joking about the offer of an airplane in the United States.

He invoked the name of the Anti-Apartheid Nelson Mandela icon, saying that South Africa has remained attached to racial reconciliation.

Getty images

The Minister of Agriculture of South Africa, John Steenhuisen, was invited to talk about the experience of farmers

When a journalist asked what would happen if white farmers left South Africa, Ramaphosa diverted the question to his Minister of White Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, who said that most farmers wanted to stay.

But Trump continued to shoot Salves on Ramaphosa, who avoided participating in a cry match with him – something that happened to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky when he met Trump in the same room in February.

After the confrontation, Malema made fun of the meeting, describing her as “a group of older men in Washington to lead chatting on me”.

“No significant amount of evidence of intelligence has been produced on the genocide of whites. We will not accept to compromise our political principles on the expropriation of land without compensation for political opportunity,” he posted on X.

Patrick Gaspard, former American ambassador to South Africa under the president of the time, Barack Obama, described the meeting of “really embarrassing”.

“It is clear that a trap was set for the South African president. There was the intention of humiliating it, embarrassing South Africa, by extension,” he said.

Watch: Rubio and Kaine clash on white South African refugees

The most eminent Afrikaners interest group in South Africa told BBC on Wednesday evening that “there were real problems that must be addressed” when questioned in the Trump / Ramaphosa meeting.

When asked if Afriforum, a South African NGO representing the Akrifaners in the country, helped display video in the White House Oval Office, CEO Kallie Kriel said that the group had “used some of these video sequences in some of our videos, but in terms of specific compilation, we did not do this”.

“This video equipment is quite easily accessible to many people, but I think that the video was very important to simply move on to a situation that there can be no denial, and if there are (sic) solutions, then there are real problems that must be resolved. And I think that the video has made the point quite strongly,” she said.

Tensions between South Africa and the United States are not new.

A few days after Trump took office for his second term in January, Ramaphosa signed the controversial bill which allows the Government of South Africa to expropriate private land in cases where it is deemed “fair and in the public interest”.

This decision only served to tarnish the image of the greatest economy in Africa in the eyes of the Trump administration – already irritated by its case of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

In February, the American president announced the suspension of critical aid in South Africa and proposed to authorize members of the Afrikaner community – who are mostly white descendants of the first Dutch and French settlers – to settle in the United States as refugees.

South African ambassador to Washington, Ebrahim Rasool, was also expelled in March after accused Trump of “mobilizing a supremacism” and trying to “project the white victim like a dog whistle”.

Additional installation by cancel Ngcobo and Farouk Chothia

