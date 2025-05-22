President Kazakh calls for deeper Turkish cooperation at the top of Budapest





The president of Astana of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for a stronger unit and a strategic cooperation between the Member States of the Turkish States Organization (OTS) at an informal summit of May 21 held in Budapest, organized by the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn. Opening his remarks, Tokayev stressed the symbolic importance of the summit to be held in Europe, Akorda reported. Today's meeting is of particular importance, because it takes place in the heart of Europe. This is a clear confirmation of our unbreakable friendship, he said, emphasizing shared historical roots, the traditions and cultural values ​​that bind Turkish nations. Kazakhstans initiatives to strengthen Turkish cooperation Tokayev highlighted the recent efforts of the Kazakhstans to deepen the commitment to the OTS. These include appointing a permanent representative of the organization, with current plans to establish a permanent mission. He announced that Astana will welcome the 14th plenary session of the parliamentary assembly of the Turkish States in June. Aktau was appointed the cultural capital of the Turkish world this year, with related initiatives already underway. Kazakhstan also launched an advisory platform for electoral body, which held its first meeting in Turkistan. From June, Almaty will become the capital of young people from the organization. Tokayev highlighted the importance of respecting the agreements concluded in the OTS framework. The standards established in all agreements must be respected and strictly implemented, he noted. Economic, energetic and digital cooperation By focusing on economic cooperation, Tokayev addressed the transformation of global trade and the need to meet collectively to emerging challenges and opportunities. He proposed greater collaboration in key sectors such as industry, transport and logistics, agriculture and digitization. According to him, Kazakhstan takes measures to digitize border procedures with the Kyrgyante Republic and Uzbekistan, simplify transits and modernize logistics infrastructure, in particular the opening of a third point of control of railways on the Chinese border. He reaffirmed that the Kazakhstans' strategic objective to transform the Transcaspian international transport route in a major transport link between East and West. Energy cooperation was also a key point. Tokayev called for joint efforts to diversify the supply of oil, gas, uranium and other resources. He thanked President Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev for having supported the efforts of the Kazakhstans to extend oil exports to Europe. He mentioned the growing interest in the construction of an oil and transcaspian gas pipeline, highlighting the need for a coordinated transnational action for such a project. Information digitization and technologies are also growing. Tokayev has announced the launch of an optical fiber cable at the bottom of the Caspian sea, which should considerably increase regional digital connectivity. Trade, agriculture and environmental action President Tokayev noted that the volume of exchanges between Kazakhstan and the OTS partners reached $ 11.4 billion last year, representing 8% of the country's total foreign trade. While recognizing this as a positive figure, he proposed the development of a special document focused on expansion of exchanges. He also stressed the importance of advancing cooperation in agriculture and encouraged coordination with the Islamic organization for food security. Addressing environmental subjects, Tokayev has urged joint responses to the growing frequency of natural disasters. He cited the notable decline in the level of the Caspian seas as a serious concern affecting the environment, the economy and the quality of life in the regions. He called on Turkish countries to conduct joint scientific research and develop current environmental strategies. The summit ended with the adoption of several key documents. These include the Budapest declaration of the Turkish States Organization, a declaration on Afghanistan, a decision approving the membership of Uzbekists to the Turkish Culture and Heritage Fund, and an agreement to extend the duration of the Secretary General of Organizations. The meeting also presented speeches by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbn, President of the Kyrgyctic Republic Sadyr Japarov, President of Trkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the secretary general OMURALIEV.

