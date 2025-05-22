Bruce Springsteen publishes a new EP which includes Trump comments





If you are still slightly curious to know why Donald Trump is very crazy about Lil Ol 'Bruce Springsteen, listen to the artist's new EP, Land of Hope & Dreams – A live recording from Manchester, England, earlier this month. You don't even need to listen to Springsteen music if you want to know more about controversy; Just broadcast “Land of Hope and Dreams (Introduction)” and “My City of Ruins (Introduction)” below.

Of course, the streaming of songs can also be quite great, especially if you like Bruce Springsteen (which Donald Trump does not clearly do it.)

In his introduction to “Land of Hope and Dreams”, Springsteen exhibits his philosophy, telling the British that the street group would invoke the power of rock “in dangerous moments”. “In my house, America I love, America I wrote that has been a lighthouse of hope and freedom for 250 years is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and betrayal administration,” he said. “Tonight, we ask all those who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to get up with us, to raise your voice against authoritarianism and to let freedom sound.” Quite good, right? And after that, you get the seven -minute detraction ball song.

And he didn't stop there. Above a piano line which is alternately free and excited, Springsteen has waxed a patriotic in the intro of the “My City of Ruins” of Rising. “There are very strange, strange and dangerous shit at the moment,” he said. “In America, they persecute people to use their right to freedom of expression and express their dissent.

“In my country, they have a sadistic pleasure in the pain they inflict on loyal American workers,” he continues. “They make the historical legislation of civil rights go back which led to a fairer and plural society. They abandon our great allies and stored with dictators against those who fight for their freedom. ” He explains how the Trump administration targeted universities and expeling American citizens. He reiterated: “It all happens now.” He also offered an optimistic note saying that he thought that America would survive at that time. What's wrong, right?

With Land of Hope & Dreams EP, Springsteen refuses to back down. Trump threatened a “major investigation” on Springsteen and abused Caps-Lock button on his phone to write that Springsteen “should keep his mouth closed”. (Trump also said that the way Kamala Harris campaign paid the Springsteen production company $ 76,000 in the 2024 elections was illegal, but that is not true.)

Obviously, by publishing a recording on which Springsteen's message is noisy and clear and perfectly stated from the start of the controversy, he wants his opinion on Trump to be known. It has also included very beautiful songs, including a cover of Bob Dylan, to accompany it – and everything is available to broadcast now. Trendy stories

List of tracks Land of Hope & Dreams:

1. “Land of Hope and Dreams (Introduction)” 2. “Land of Hope and Dreams (Live)” 3. “Long Walk Home (Live)” 4. “My city of ruins (Introduction)” 5. “My city of ruins (live)” 6. “Caritons de la Liberté (live)”

