Politics
Answer to the question of the Jokowi diploma, the observer recalls his impact on the reputation of the government
Domestic
Thursday May 22, 2025 – 09:31 WIB
Elshinta.com -Poitik Social Observing the founder's well-being technology, Dr. Asep Kusanto recalled that the 7th Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) would have an impact on the reputation of the Prabowo-Gibran government. This was transmitted, when it was a discussion in the publication of “National Survey Cisa: Public View of the Issue of Fake Diploma Pak Jokowi” in Jakarta, Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
According to him, there will be consequences (impacts) of the emergence of this question of diploma which always appears at certain times. He underlined how the problem had emerged in 2023 when Jokowi was president in the second period, then recently appeared.
“I just remembered that there will be an impact, at least two effects. First, directly or indirectly will be correlated with the sustainable development program because the image of Jokowi which continues to be crushed and will certainly have an impact on the current image of the government for the sustainable development program. Second, if this problem is deliberately cooled,” he said.
This is why, he supports the stages of Jokowi to take legal measures, even if there was a similar trial rejected by the court.
“This time, he himself went directly to the police (Bareskrim). For what? For it to be prolonged, there are clarity and legal decisions that clarify this speech, so that it is not wild and biased which will be detrimental to the image of this government and Mr. Jokowi himself,” he explained.
In the same place, the expert in political economy, Tuesday, stressed that this question would not have a significant impact on the agenda of economic and political development for a certain time. However, it suspected that it could be, this question was deliberately created to disrupt the stability of the political economy if there was no clarity.
“I agree with Mr. ASEP. At first glance, that did not have a significant impact. However, if there is no legal clarity, law enforcement institutions, I do not think it is impossible in the medium term to have an impact on the stability of the political economy. And I fully support the stages of Mr. Jokowi to take legal measures,” he said.
The results of the Center for Indonesia Strategic Actions (CISA) survey showed that the majority of the public believed that the question of the presidential diploma of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was a political game against politics. We know that, from data from the CISA survey, up to 89.87% of the percentages of respondents considered that this problem was very likely to be deliberately distributed (played, capitalized) for certain political interests which could be the political opponents of Jokowi.
Note, this national survey took place from May 9 and ended in May 1525. This investigation intended to explore the vision of the public of the question of the Jokowi diploma. The public mentioned in this survey is a community of over 17 years or which already has the right to vote, in particular legal experts, academics, practitioners / observers of education, researchers, activists of NGOs / NGOs, students and politicians who follow consciously and actively the (dynamic) problems of the policy are also the right.
The survey method used face -to -face interviews using WhatsApp, Zoom and Google Meet. The sampling intended is a sampling method in which the respondents are selected and taken as samples according to certain considerations, have special criteria and in accordance with the research objectives. Based on the sampling technique, the number of samples obtained was 950 respondents. The margin of error in the sample size is ± 2.95 at a 95%level of confidence. (ADP)
|
Sources
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
