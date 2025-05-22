PM Modi plays the host: Nara Lokesh gets a warm hug, Pawan Kalyan has cold coffee

Behind the news is your overview of the music of power corridors. It is not a secret for anyone that Narendra Modi has a penchant for Pawan Kalyan. But in the great failure of national policy, Modi knows that although the affection is optional, the alliances are essential.

Posted on May 22, 2025 | 9:03 am ⚊ Updated May 22, 2025 | 9:03 am

The Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Lokesh, his wife Brahmani and their son Devansh with Narendra Modi.

Synopsis: The Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Lokesh, and his family were recently organized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi. The reception of Modis clearly indicated it: Lokesh is not only the next online for the Crown TDP, it is already treated as one by Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to have mastered the fine arts to play and with a surprising flair. The other day, when the Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Lokesh, his wife Brahmani and their son Devansh visited him in Delhi, the Prime Minister welcomed them with all the warmth of a parent lost for a long time.

True to his word, made during his recent visit to Amaravati for the capital recovery event, Modi took the time of the young family in his official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, Delhi on May 17. And not just a handshake and a quick selfie; He spent almost two full hours with them. It's almost a weekend in Modi Time!

What really raised his eyebrows was the affection he showed up on the couple, something rarely seen in his interactions with non -BJP parties.

Read also: Andhra Pradesh's office approves a multitude of proposals

Visit to the Prime Minister's residence

As soon as they arrived, Modi introduced them into his residence. Lokesh, still the student diligent, followed the Prime Minister as a class instructor who reduced the director.

Brahmani was standing nearby, with little Devansh adding to the charm of the family, while Modi graciously scratched his signature on a coffee table book on Yuvagalam Lokeshs Padayatra who laid the basics of the thunder of the NDAS in Andhra Pradesh last year.

There was a feeling of unmistakable camaraderie in the air and probably a weak perfume of political envy that made another corner. You can only imagine the reaction of Pawan Kalyans.

After all, the actor who became a politician was considered a closest ally in Andhra Pradesh, echoing each word from the Prime Minister. However, Modi has paid more attention to the Lokesh family that Pawan probably obtains in a month of telephone calls.

The warm interaction has not only made the headlines, it subtly restarts political equations. The popular story that Pawan Kalyan is n ° 2 of the government of Andhra Pradesh took a soft blow.

Read also: Transform education into Andhra Pradesh

Alliances are important

If the gestures speak stronger than the protocol, the reception of Modis clearly indicated it: Lokesh is not only the next online for the TDP crown, it is already treated as one by Delhi.

Lokesh, long treated by Chandrababu Naidu as a political heir, won his scratches during the darkest days under the rule of Jagan Mohan Reddys. His Yuvagalam Padayatra has rekindled hope among the young TDPS and helped load the party's batteries.

Since the NDA returned to power, he was everywhere on the ground, in the media, and now apparently, in the Prime Ministers, good books too.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyans tries to assert himself often through his spiritual detours and the policy of the drama of costumes seem to fail in lokeshs and dispersed. Silent but decisively, Lokesh seems to have exceeded Pawan Kalyan in political influence and Modi Face Time.

It is not a secret for anyone that Narendra Modi has a penchant for Pawan Kalyan. But in the great failure of national policy, Modi knows that although the affection is optional, the alliances are essential. The complete TDPS support is crucial for the NDA in the center. And for that, Modi does not only need Lokesh that he needs to look more like Lokesh.

In politics, the optics are important. And at the moment, the photo album in the Modis lounge tells its own story.

(Edited by Muhammed Fazil.)