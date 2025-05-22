The NBC journalist criticized by President Donald Trump for asking questions about the Qatari jet gift





President Donald Trump has torn an NBC journalist for questions about the Ministry of Defense accepting a jumbo jet of Qatar to serve as a force Air One.

“The Pentagon has announced that it would accept a Qatari jet to be used as Air Force One,” a NBC journalist asked on a press conference on Wednesday during the South African president's visit to the White House.

“What are you talking about? You know, you should go out from here,” replied Trump.

The question concerning the Qatari jet was asked immediately after Trump ordered his staff to reduce the lights and show video images of the processing of white farmers in South Africa during his meeting with the president of the African nation.

Espionage, constitutional concerns abound Trump detractors, allies on the Qatari jet offer

The Trump administration began to welcome white Afrikaners from South Africa to the United States during last week when they face “unjust racial discrimination” in their country of origin, according to the administration.

“What has it to do with the Qatari jet?” Trump resumed the journalist, believed to be Peter Alexander of NBC News, before slamming NBC News for trying to divert the subject of the genocide meeting in South Africa.

President Donald Trump, on the right, is expressed during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the White House Oval Office on May 21, 2025, in Washington. (Getty Images)

“They give a jet to the United States.” You are a real one you know, you are a terrible journalist. No.

“They also gave investments of 5.1 billions of dollars in addition to the jet. Go back, you have to go back to your studio in NBC because Brian Roberts and the people who direct this place, they should be investigated. They are so terrible in the way you direct this network. And you are a shame. More questions from you,” Trump continued.

“His name is Peter something. He's a terrible journalist,” said Trump as he was starting to call other journalists to questions.

Flashback: criticism of Trump's Qatari jet gift went on the camel in the expenses paid in 2021 at the Gulf Emirate

Fox News Digital contacted NBC News to comment on the question but did not immediately have been answered.

Fox News confirmed on Wednesday that the Ministry of Defense officially accepted a 747 Qatar airliner.

Democrats and Republicans criticized Trump after announcing that the Ministry of Defense planned to accept a Jet Jumbo from the government of Qatar earlier in May, arguing that donation is criticized both spying problems and constitutional issues.

The Democratic house calls for an “immediate” ethics investigation of the Qatari plane gift in Trump

A Boeing 747 model on a table while President Donald Trump meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, May 21, 2025. (Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images)

At the heart of the concern of Democrats on this subject, the clause of emoluments in the Constitution, which stipulates: “No title of nobility will be granted by the United States: and no person occupying any office of profit or confidence, will be, without the consent of the congress, to accept a present state, an emolument, an office or a title, of any kind whatsoever, of any king, prince or foreign state.”

However, the Emoluments clause applies even to the President, because the Constitution generally stipulates when a clause specifically affects a president and quotes the title, as in the indictment clause, Hans von Spakovsky, legal scholarship holder from the Heritage Foundation.

Trump clarifies ownership of planes to defend Qatar donation

“The clause was specifically inserted due to the concerns of the founders of the Constitutional Convention on the Corruption of our foreign diplomats, in particular by the French government,” said Von Spakovsky.

“It is questionable to know if the Emoluments clause applies even to the President because he is not appointed, and the Constitution generally appoints the president when a provision applies to him. This is why the indictment clause specifically provides that it applies to the president, the vice-president and all the civilian officers of the United States. If the officers of the United States include the president, he would need to be listed separately.” “”

Al Thani welcomed President Donald Trump during an official reception ceremony at Amiri Diwan in Doha, Qatar, May 14, 2025. (Alex Brandon / The Associated Press)

Von Spakovsky said that if the plane is a government gift to government, if Qatar has given the plane to the Ministry of Defense and not as a personal gift to the President, the Trump administration is probably clear to accept the gift.

“If this gift is considered a gift to the government of the United States, there is no legal problem to consider, because there is no constitutional or legal problem with such a gift. If it is a personal gift for the President, the Ministry of Justice would weigh the constitutional question that I raised if the Emoluments clause even applies to the President,” he said.

Trump defends Qatar Jumbo Jew Offer because Boeing in difficulty cannot deliver a new Air Force One fleet

Trump and his administration previously and repeatedly declared that the jet would be given to the Ministry of Defense and used as a temporary air force because Boeing has not yet delivered a new Air Force One plane fleet.

President Donald Trump's decision to accept an $ 400 million $ 400 million plane raises serious eyebrows, even among his most loyal supporters. (Getty Images | Istock)

“We are very disappointed that it took Boeing so long to build a new Air Force One,” said Trump at a press conference on drug prices on Monday morning. “You know, we have an air force that is 40 years old. And if you take a look at that, compared to the new plane of the equivalent, you know, the stature at the time, it is not even the same ball game.

“When I arrived for the first time, I signed an order to get (the new Fleet of the Air Force One),” he added. “I took it over from the Obama administration, they had originally agreed. I lowered the price much lower. And then, when the elections did not work exactly as it should have been, a lot of work was not done on the plane because many people did not know that they knew orders.

