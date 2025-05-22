Preparatory meetings for the first session of the Mauritanian joint committee for economic and technical cooperation begins

The first session of the Mixed Committee for Commercial, Economic and Technical Cooperation between Mauritania and Turkey began on Wednesday in Nouakchott, with the participation of high -level delegations on both sides.
The Head of the Mauritanian Experts, Director General for Bilateral Cooperation At the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad, Mr. Mohamed El Hanchi El Kettab, Stéséd that Convent of this Committee Repries a New Step Towards Strengthening Cooperation Brotherly Countries, and reflects the Common Will of the Leaders of the Two Countries, He President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani and He President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to develop the partnership between Nouakchott and Ankara in various fields.
He added that Reunion is a good start to improve cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, economy, energy, agriculture, animal development and other priority sectors.
For his part, the chief of Turkish experts, Aline Bebekoglu, expressed the satisfaction of her country with regard to the level of bilateral relations, stressing that this session will open up large horizons for cooperation in vital fields which strengthen economic and commercial ties between the two countries.
The work of the committee should end tomorrow with the signing of a joint report by the chiefs of the two delegations to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Mauritanians abroad.