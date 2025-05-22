Ade Armando said Jokowi called “not easy to support Ganjar” in the 2024 presidential election

Jakarta, kompas.com – Politician of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (Psi)) Ade Armando revealed that PSI had asked the 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) linked to support for the presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo Of 2024 Presidential election There is.

Because, before supporting the SUBIANTO-GIBRAN RAKABUMING RAKA PRABOWO pair, PSI had dropped its support on Ganjar.

“He (Jokowi) is very involved. Should I talk about it? There was once a time when we could sit together, crowded, not alone. Where he could tell stories as they were,” said Ade, in the Gaspol kompas.com program on Wednesday (05/21/2025).

“At that time, we had a conversation when we talked to me … We asked for advice from Ganjar. In time, we always support Ganjar,” continued Ade.

Then, said Ade, Jokowi revealed everything about his thoughts on Ganjar.

Jokowi also explained why it was not easy to support Ganjar in the 2024 presidential election.

Ade said, there was a time when Jokowi often told me as he was.

“And he told me … in my opinion as freely as possible on What did he think. About Ganjar, on the reasons why it is not easy to support Ganjar, “said Ade.

He is known, Jokowi, who was still a PDI-P politician, rather supported Prabowo, not Ganjar.

Jokowi was finally dismissed by PDI-P at the end of 2024.



