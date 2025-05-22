



Prime Minister Narendra Modi was practically three stated stations west of Bengalkalyani Ghoshpara, Panagarh, and Joychandi Paharon on May 22 as part of the national launch of 103 AMRIT stations under the Station Program Amrit Bharat (ABS).

THE The inauguration will take place by video conference De Bikaner, Rajasthan, according to a declaration from the press information office. The story continues below this announcement “May 22 is a historic day for railway infrastructure in India. AMRIT stations will strengthen comfort, connectivity and celebrate our glorious culture! ” PM Modi posted on X Wednesday. These three Western Bengal stations are among the 103 stations in 86 districts in 18 States and territories of the Union which have been redeveloped at a total cost of more than 1,100 roasters. The estimated cost of the redevelopment of Western Bengal stations is 5.5 roasters for Panagarh, Rs 3.8 crores for Kalyani Ghoshpara and RS 11.43 Core for Joychandi Pahar. “Thanks to this program, the stations have been completely overhauled. The new features will give them a brand new look,” said Diptimoy Dutta, director of public relations at Eastern Railway. Changes made to Kalyani Ghoshpara station The Kalyani Ghoshpara station, which is addressed to the University of Kalyani, AIMS, IIIT, ITI, various other medical and geniuses colleges and several administrative offices, has undergone an important transformation. The redevelopment includes improving the station, hall, traffic area, porch and facade. The story continues below this announcement A complete coverage hangar was installed on the platform, and the platform itself was raised and resurfaced for improved safety and comfort. New furniture and seats have been provided and the area has been decorated with elements that represent local art and culture. The waiting hall and the toilet have been completely renovated. Modern technological upgrades include single and double-sided train indication cards, a platform GPS clock, speaker systems and a actual exterior led-based LED clock. Additional improvements include improved signaling, improved lighting and user -friendly installations for hair passengers differently, including two ramps, low height booking counters, accessible toilets and water cabins. Changes in Panagarh Station Panagarh station, under the Asansol division, was also refurbished in a modern passenger center. A new station building has been built on the second entry side, which shelters posts of tickets, spacious waiting areas and toilets equipped for differently tooth passengers. Accessibility has been improved by the installation of two elevators and the addition of ramps. A new station building was built on the second entry side, which houses ticket counters at Panagarh station. (Express photo) The platforms have been renovated with new hangars to provide better shutders. The traffic area has been optimized to ensure smooth movement of passengers and vehicles. The station now offers landscaping gardens as part of its green initiative. Modern equipment includes the implementation of energy -efficient lighting, advanced ticketing infrastructure and improving sanitation facilities aimed at ensuring the cleanliness and convenience of users. The security measures have been reinforced with the installation of the CCTV camera. In addition, the resort now offers multiline display panels, train information panels and coach information panels to provide real -time travel updates. The story continues below this announcement Changes made to Joychandi Pahar station At Joychandi Pahar station in Purulia, the redevelopment is completed in record time under the Adra division. The station now offers a renovated and improved station hall, retirement rooms, dormitories and first and second class waiting rooms. The surface of the platform has been developed with granite for improved sustainability and appearance. To support inclusive infrastructure, the station includes ramps, water cabins, toilets and booking counters specially designed for commuters with differently. Additional improvements include the application of tactile tiles for the visually impaired, the embellishment of the hall and station areas with local Madhubani paintings, the development of the traffic area and the repair and the widening of the roads leading to the main entrance and to parking areas. “AMRIT BHART resorts are proven to emerge as landmarks of the city, contributing significantly to future socio-economic development. With their improved characteristics and modern equipment, these stations should gain general popularity among passengers, said Dutta. (Adrija Datta is an intern with the Indian Express)

