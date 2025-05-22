Budapest organizes the top of the historic Turkish States





On May 21, the informal summit of the organization of Turkish states took place in Vrkert Bazr in Budapest. The organization is considered an increasingly important actor in the political and economic networks of Central Asia and Eurasia, and the informal summit organized in Budapest shows that Hungary is ready to develop strategic cooperation with Turkish states. On this occasion, Prime Minister Viktor Orbn also welcomed Recep Tayyip Erdoan, president of Trkiye at the Carmelite monastery. Other Leaderskubanicsbek Mralijev, Secretary General of the Turkish Council; President Kazakh Kassym-Jomart Tokayev; President Kirghize Sadyr Zhaparov; The president of Ouzbek, Shavkat Mirziyoyev,; And President Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyevwere also present for the summit. The main objective of the Budapest summit is to strengthen the role of Hungary as a bridge between the East and the West, while providing a platform to the representatives of the Member States to define the future strategic orientation of the organization. Pter Szijjrt, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, reported at a press conference following the informal summit that Hungary joined the organization as observer seven years ago and that the world has changed considerably since then; However, these changes only increased the importance of cooperation with Turkish states. Hungary has succeeded in this field, as evidenced by the fact that the European headquarters of the organization is located in Budapest and that its director general was appointed by the member states of Balzs Hendrich, consul general in Istanbul, he said. He also warned that humanity lived in a time of danger, Europe being confronted with serious challenges in the fields of security, economics and energy supply, however, Hungary has found it easier to respond to these difficulties because of its cooperation with Turkish states. He stressed that Turkish states have been able to strengthen their savings even in the current turbulent period, increasing their gross domestic product (GDP) by 20% in recent years. We also took advantage of it, after having doubled our job with the Turkish states. Due to the significant evolution of infrastructure, the transport times between Europe and China will be reduced by about a week (…) Hungary has taken advantage of the economic growth of the Turkish states has not stopped “,” he said. As examples, he said that Hungary and the largest trkiye railway construction companies have formed a strategic alliance, Hungarian pharmaceutical companies will soon start production in Azerbaijan Participation. The Minister of Foreign Affairs then declared that Hungarian energy supply would not be as sure today as without Turkish states, adding that it is not a political but physical question, since the majority of natural gas is already transported via the Turkish rivers pipeline. He stressed that Hungarian companies have acquired participations in the oil and gas fields in Azerbaijan, Mol recently started production of natural gas in Kazakhstan, and decisions were made to build nuclear power plants in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, with Hungarian technology to use in progress. The region represented by the organization of Turkish states has become the third largest world source of oil and natural gas, so that the good cooperation of Hungary with these countries is of enormous importance in terms of energy supply, He said. Minister Szijjrt also addressed the issue of security and qualified the organization of true peace champion because these countries have the best chance of promoting the settlement in three serious armed conflicts. He congratulated Trkiye for his mediation between the parties at war in Ukraine and praised the fact that a peace agreement had also been concluded in the Azerbaijani conflict. He announced that a statement had been adopted during the day which offered Afghanistan a good chance of stabilization, which could eliminate a very serious source of global terrorist threats. Turkish states have made significant and successful efforts to promote world peace and security, and Hungary intends to contribute through its peace -oriented policy He added. The organization of Turkish states is a prosperous organization in all respects, and Hungary has greatly benefited from our cooperation so far. We are interested in deepening our cooperation even more for the benefit of the success of Hungary, concluded Szijjrt. Related article Hungary is looking for a mutually beneficial customs agreement with the United States Deputy Secretary of the State Tams Tarpataki warned that the American rates offered on EU agricultural products could considerably affect the Hungarian agricultural sector; Therefore, it urges a mutually beneficial trade agreement to avoid economic benefits. Continue to read Via MTI, Hungarian nation; Star photo: MTI / Press office of the Prime Minister / Zoltn Fischer



