I live in death for Jokowi





Jakarta, kompas.com – Politician of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), Ade Armandosaid that many executives Psi Currently, who is a faithful supporter of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) For a long time. Including it, until he jokes saying that his life and death for the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia. “Maybe I'm more, yes. Jokowi lovers. Yes, life and death for Jokowi. What I had corrected earlier. Do not live in death, please. If you die for God, yes. Live, yes,” said Ade in Siniahar Gaspol Kompas.comCited Wednesday (05/21/2025). Read also: Ade Armando reveals the possibility of Jokowi to PSI: authorize Kaesang or … His support and other Jokowi supporters were based on the history of the former mayor of Solo in the Indonesian political scene. Jokowi, Ade said, is a mentor for PSI. Including before the presidential election of 2024, when PSI asked for the care of Jokowi's contribution on the candidate pair. “It can be called a mentor, for this PSI mentor, yes. It is not in the sense that it is present at the PSI to give conferences, yes,” said ADE. Read also: Ade Armando: The best vice-president of history in history “But he often gives comments on this subject, for example, when we were treated unfairly or unfairly by the PDIP, on the right. We actually approached Pdip, on the right. We once supported Ganjar, on the right. But at that time because the PDIP seemed reluctant, then”, he continued. For this reason, he admitted that it was not surprising that many executives wanted Jokowi to become the general president of PSI. “If the question is in the internal PSI, of course, there are many who hope, yes,” said Ade. Read also: ADE Armando: Jokowi becomes a colony of the heart of PSI when it comes to disorders defined by PDI-P Nevertheless, Ade Armando does not know how much Jokowi will register as a candidate for the President of PSI. Because, on the other hand, the youngest son of Jokowi, Kaesang PangarepAlso defended by numerous regional leadership advice (DPW) to continue his post as president of PSI. “Perhaps he (Jokowi) who is not finished, or Mas Kaesang who did not continue his post as President President. This is what has often forgotten too,” Ade Armando.

Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d.



